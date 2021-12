I’m a public servant who has kept the public safe for over thirty years. I’ve served as a Patrol Section and Criminal Section Commander with the Pennsylvania State Police, Superintendent with the Air National Guard and now a Police Chief for the largest Police agency in Lancaster County. My experiences and the situations my officers have encountered make it exceedingly clear allowing anyone to carry a concealed firearm without proper vetting endangers the public we’re sworn to protect and the lives of my officers, who I’m duty bound to keep safe.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO