A volunteer with the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association has been awarded the 2021 Citizens Award from the Finger Lakes Regional Watershed Alliance. Maura Toole was given the award designed for an individual who contributes significantly to the alliance’s cause of protecting the water quality of the Finger Lakes. Her leadership efforts for creating the first Lake Friendly Living Awareness Week, May 2-7, 2021 was the primary impetus for this award.

