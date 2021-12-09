ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

In lawsuit, former students alleges sexual battery by UCLA gynecologist who ran health center

By Los Angeles Times
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FJ7uC_0dInVLF700

A former UCLA student has sued the university, alleging she was sexually battered as a patient by gynecologist Edward Wiesmeier, who oversaw student health services for a quarter-century.

As an undergraduate in 2000 or 2001, the woman, identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, went to the UCLA Student Health Center for routine gynecological care. Instead, court documents show, she “was subjected to sexual contact and — later — to an excruciatingly painful and sexually abusive ‘procedure’ by Dr. Wiesmeier,” who at the time was an assistant vice chancellor at the university.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleges that Wiesmeier engaged in medically unnecessary touching of young women’s body parts for his sexual gratification. It names both the doctor and the university system as defendants and alleges civil rights violations, sexual battery, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Wiesmeier, who worked at UCLA from 1974 to 2007, was one of a handful of physicians named in the UCLA Special Committee Review released last year detailing previous failures that mirrored complaints against Dr. James Heaps. Heaps has been charged with sexually assaulting hundreds of patients while working as a gynecologist at UCLA.

Read the full story on LATimes.com .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Man fatally shot in Whittier: Sheriff’s Department

A man was shot and killed in unincorporated Whittier Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced. The man, whose name and age were not released, was found by deputies at about 6:52 a.m. near Lambert Road and 1st Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Department. When deputies found the victim, he was unresponsive on […]
WHITTIER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Michigan school shooting suspect’s father mouths ‘I love you’ to wife during court appearance

A judge on Tuesday granted a prosecutor more time to collect and share additional evidence against the parents of a boy charged with killing four students at Oxford High School, partly to give the Michigan community “time to heal” during the holiday season. James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They’re accused of giving […]
MICHIGAN STATE
KTLA

Suspect wounded in South Whittier after deputies open fire while executing ‘high-risk’ search warrant

A suspect was wounded early Wednesday while deputies were executing an assault with a deadly weapon search warrant in South Whittier, sheriff’s officials reported. The shooting happened around 5:40 a.m. in the 12400 block of Shoemaker Avenue when members of the Special Enforcement Bureau executed a high-risk search warrant in relation to an assault with […]
SOUTH WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

Man indicted after 3 dismembered bodies found in burning Texas dumpster

A grand jury in Texas has returned a capital murder indictment against a man authorities have said confessed to killing five people, including three whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster earlier this year. Jason Thornburg, 41, was indicted Monday on a charge of capital murder in the deaths of David Lueras, 42, […]
TEXAS STATE
KTLA

Parents of suspect in deadly Michigan school shooting due in court

The parents of a Michigan teen charged with killing four students at Oxford High School are scheduled to return to court on charges of involuntary manslaughter. A probable cause conference was scheduled Tuesday in Rochester Hills District Court for James and Jennifer Crumbley. Police said the Oxford, Michigan, couple was found Dec. 4 hiding in a commercial building in […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Gratification#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

L.A. County judge upholds assault charges against Tory Lanez in Hollywood shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

A Los Angeles County judge upheld assault charges Tuesday against rapper Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in her feet following a dispute in Hollywood last summer. Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, seemed to shake his head in disgust several times throughout the 90-minute preliminary hearing, shouting at a […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

LAUSD won’t enforce student vaccine mandate until fall 2022

The Los Angeles school board agreed Tuesday to delay enforcement of its student COVID-19 vaccine mandate from Jan. 10, 2022, to fall 2022. The decision came after interim Supt. Megan K. Reilly laid out a plan Friday to push back the deadline because the district was confronted with the reality that about 28,000 students had not complied […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Cal State expected to drop SAT, ACT admissions requirement

California State University, the largest four-year university system in the nation, is poised to drop the SAT and ACT as an admissions requirement — a move that would follow the University of California’s elimination of the exams and further shake up the standardized testing landscape as hundreds of campuses across the nation shift away from […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
UCLA
KTLA

Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal shooting of man in Maywood

A man was shot and killed in Maywood on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man, whose name and age were not released, was found just before noon in 3800 block of East 56th Street, the Sheriff’s Department said in an alert. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and no […]
MAYWOOD, CA
KTLA

LAPD looks for suspects in pair of follow-home robberies

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the armed thieves who stole jewelry in a pair of follow-home robberies, one in Valley Village and another in Hollywood. In both cases, the robbers are described as a group of four men in their early 20s. The first of the two […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Councilmembers pay extra for LAPD presence amid increase in crime

When crime began increasing in recent months along trendy Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz requested a larger police presence there — and tapped funding from his District 5 office to pay for it. Koretz spent $30,000 on LAPD overtime in the Wilshire Division, where the Melrose corridor is located, as well as […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

U.S. colleges begin requiring boosters, extending mask mandates amid omicron fears

Facing rising infections and a new COVID-19 variant, colleges across the U.S. have once again been thwarted in seeking a move to normalcy and are starting to require booster shots, extend mask mandates, limit social gatherings and, in some cases, revert to online classes. The threat of the omicron variant comes as a gut punch to schools […]
COLLEGES
KTLA

Autopsy reveals severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player accused of shooting 6 in South Carolina

An autopsy revealed unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of the former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April, authorities announced Tuesday. The 20 years Phillip Adams spent playing football “definitively … gave rise” to a diagnosis of stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, said Dr. Ann […]
NFL
KTLA

L.A. school board approves 4-year contract for new LAUSD Supt. Alberto Carvalho

Alberto Carvalho, the new Los Angeles schools superintendent, promised on Tuesday to bring energy, passion and compassion to his new role as head of the nation’s second-largest school system, shortly after the school board Tuesday morning approved his four-year contract with an annual $440,000 salary. Carvalho, 57, accepted his new job after 13 years leading […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy