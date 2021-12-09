Designer unpacks 'West Side Story' costume choices

My first exposure to West Side Story left the taste of ashes in my mouth. I was 22 and had recently become one of the thousands of young people leaving Puerto Rico as part of the island’s “brain drain” before its debt crisis became fully known. My Australian grad-school adviser casually mentioned that my reporting about home had made her think of the song “America.” After our meeting, I dutifully looked up a clip from the 1961 film (adapted from the 1957 stage musical), curious about what she meant. That afternoon in the school newsroom, where I was the only Puerto Rican, I encountered Rita Moreno — the only Boricua in the film, drenched in paint to make her skin look browner. “Puerto Rico / My heart’s devotion,” she spits out with a fake smile before revealing her scorn: “Let it sink back in the ocean.”
West Side Story is spectacular. Steven Spielberg’s long-awaited musical is one of his finest films, and with a career like Spielberg’s, that is saying something. It all feels so effortless – the dazzling dance sequences, the passionate vocal performances from the actors, the marvelous camerawork from Janusz Kaminski, and through it all you can feel Spielberg’s presence, hovering over the film like some kind of cinema god, controlling this world from the heavens.
West Side Story, based on the classic 1957 musical and 1961 film adaptation of the same name, is hitting theaters soon. Steven Spielberg is serving as director for the highly anticipated film. The cast includes The Fault In Our Stars breakout Ansel Elgort and rising star Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria. Their co-stars include Tony-award-winners like David Alvarez and Ariana DeBose. Plus, the legendary Rita Moreno, who appeared in the original film, will be returning for the reboot. The stars of the new blockbuster hit the red carpet for the world premiere in New York City this past weekend.
Since its Broadway premiere in 1957, “West Side Story” — a musical based on “Romeo and Juliet” and created by four white men — has been at once beloved and vexing. The score, featuring such Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim classics as “Somewhere” and “Maria,” is considered one of the best in Broadway history. The cast album was a No. 1 smash. The 1961 movie won best picture and nine other Oscars. The show has been regularly revived, most recently on Broadway last year in a short-lived radical rethinking by Belgian director Ivo van Hove. And now, this month, a movie remake by none other than Steven Spielberg.
Sixty years ago, Robert Wise began his film of “West Side Story” with a view of Manhattan from the sky. He took us from the heel of the island, over the Empire State Building, and down to terra firma—an opening that Wise would echo, four years later, in “The Sound of Music.” (How do you solve two problems like Maria?) True, we landed on a lung-busting nun instead of a finger-snapping Jet, but the trajectory was the same.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A re-imagined "West Side Story" is now playing in movie theaters across the country. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film is a fresh new look at a beloved classic, hoping to attract a new generation of fans.
Let’s lay the cards on the table right out of the gate here: I don’t particularly like musicals. I’ve declared as much before in this column but considering the subject matter of this review, it bears repeating. I’ve never liked them. I grew up acting in theater before the age of 12 and always kept them at an arm’s length.
Steven Spielberg managed to get critics on board for his ambitious “West Side Story” remake. The moviegoing masses? Not so much.
Over the weekend, Disney and 20th Century Studio's reimagining of "West Side Story" collected just $10.5 million in its domestic debut, a dismal result for a movie of its scale and scope. The lavish musical, one of the best reviewed movies of the year, carries a $100 million budget and faces an uphill battle to profitability. Given its price tag, industry insiders estimate "West Side Story" needs to generate at least $300 million globally to break even in its theatrical
If you spend a lot of time talking with cinephiles, you probably hear the term "the theatrical experience" thrown around a lot, particularly over the course of the last 18 months or so, as various pandemic difficulties made seeing movies on the big screen more challenging.
The Critics Choice Awards is having a moment. With the recent and significant crisis occurring around the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity and other litany of scandals, NBC announced that they were cancelling 2022’s Golden Globes telecast. While the Globes are still going on, it has created a fortuitous moment for the Critics Choice Awards body (which, for full disclosure, this writer is a member). With its 27th annual ceremony, the CCAs have now moved for the first time into the weekend traditionally perched by the Globes: the first non-holiday Sunday in January.
Starring: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Rita Moreno, Mike Faist, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, Josh Andrés Rivera, Iris Menas. Rating: PG-13, and generously, for strong violence, strong profanity, attempted rape and dramatic intensity. Available via: Movie theaters. Ambitious remake delivers its own brand of
It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact moment that Mike Faist becomes a movie star in Steven Spielberg’s glorious “West Side Story,” if only because every moment the Tony nominee appears on the big screen seems all but lit with a giant sign flashing, “This guy is it!” Whatever it is, he has it, tearing into the key role of Jets leader Riff with a fresh intensity that handily dances the line between “terrifying” and “heartbreaking.”
Faist is no stranger to turning seemingly supporting roles into his own, from originating the role of Connor Murphy in "Dear Evan Hansen"
West Side Story is a cultural touchstone. I know this because I never saw the original Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins 1961 classic, yet I knew Officer Krupke’s name. But even more astonishing was the discovery that the opening scene between the Jets and the Sharks with Officer Krupke was burned into my subconscious through years of cultural osmosis.
The Critics Choice Awards announced nominations for the 2022 ceremonies, and films such as Licorice Pizza, Spencer, and West Side Story received multiple nods. Despite being one of the last films to screen for critics, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story landed nods for Best Picture and for its direction. Ariana Debose and Rita Moreno scored noms for Best Supporting Actress, while newcomer Rachel Zegler is up for Best Young Actor/Actress. West Side Story also landed nominations for its ensemble, and nods for its screenplay, costume design, production design, editing and cinematography.
One of the most recognizable pieces of choreography from West Side Story—or frankly, from any musical—is that scene with the Jets snapping their fingers. For over six decades, audiences have watched Jerome Robbins’s signature sequence become an iconic part of both Broadway and film history. Excluding the short-lived 2020 revival of West Side Story directed by Ivo van Hove and choreographed by Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker, every Broadway production of the show has featured Robbins’s staging—which is why the movie's choreographer, Justin Peck, remained beholden to keeping his legacy alive in Steven Spielberg’s new film adaptation, in theaters now.
