ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

New community kitchen helping feed Mon County kids

By Chris Marrs
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sowGp_0dInUr0o00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County now has a state-of-the-art community kitchen for everyone to use.

The Monongalia County Commission unveiled its new Community Food Innovation Center located in the County Center at Mylan Park on Thursday. Healthy Kids Inc is the first company to use the facility and spent the morning making healthy food for a Marion County daycare center.

The West Virginia State Commissioner of Agriculture said the new facility is in a perfect location for all the events held at Mylan park, and it gives food entrepreneurs a place to cook.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28HpDW_0dInUr0o00
    (WBOY image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bYmNE_0dInUr0o00
    (WBOY image)
The new Community Food Innovation Center at Mylan Park offers commercial-level appliances and equipment
New STEAM center to benefit middle schoolers across WV

“To have a commercial kitchen where people have a great idea and before they make an investment in a big commercial kitchen that sells, they can come and use this facility and produce their product legally, with safety, and then working with the Department of Agriculture and other agencies in the state, promote that product,” said Kent Leonhardt, WV Commissioner of Agriculture.

“The kitchen has multiple uses,” said venue manager Rachel Mitchell. “Right now with Healthy Kids Inc., it’s used as a satellite kitchen. It can also be a commissary, a pop-up kitchen, a public restaurant where you could use it and rent the showroom as well for your restaurant guests.”

“Using this kitchen is amazing,” said Mandy Curry, Healthy Kids Inc.’s co-founder. “It’s chef lead, from scratch, using all healthy foods locally produced, and so having a kitchen like this with all of this equipment is just dreamy for us to be able to use this here.”

The Kitchen cost half a million dollars to build and was paid for by the CARES Grant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monongalia County, WV
Government
County
Marion County, WV
Morgantown, WV
Government
Marion County, WV
Government
County
Monongalia County, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Rachel, WV
WBOY 12 News

1,260 new COVID cases, 28 deaths reported on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,260 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths on Dec. 15. On Tuesday, it confirmed 781 new COVID-19 cases and 7 additional deaths. The DHHR has reported 310,245 (+1,260) total cases and 5,142 (+28) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Elkins Addiction and Homeless Task Force updates public

ELKINS, W.Va. — The Elkins Task Force for Addiction and Homeless Resources held a public forum on Tuesday night to update residents on the progress made since the group came together in May. The forum was held at the Phil Gainer Community Center. The Task Force Chair, David Parker, stood before the audience and detailed […]
ELKINS, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kent Leonhardt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Kitchen#Weather#Innovation#Healthy Kids Inc#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy