It’s December, After All

Snow could fall after Christmas with some meteorologists predicting another “major” storm at the end of the month. Though weather conditions are reasonably mild this week there is “an increasing chance of more unsettled and windier weather” over Christmas, according to the Met Office long range forecast. Snow and rain are possible in some places in the period between December 20 and December 29. The Christmas forecast continued: “Temperatures will generally be near to below normal, perhaps rather cold in the south, feeling chilly where any fog persists, and locally mild in the north and northwest.”British Weather Services meteorologist...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO