It’s December, After All

Light snow to start the morning, with frozen elements on windshields, roads, railings, steps, driveaways. Slick conditions everywhere as temperatures will not go above 32 for the next week. Winds keep wind chill this morning 5-10 degrees. Winter Weather Advisories have expired for the valley, and linger for western Wyoming shortly through morning. Another round of advisories have been issued for Boise/western Idaho for the next storm affecting our area tonight late and tomorrow all day. We have radar-indicated accumulations of 2-5 inches for the valley and eastern highlands, 2 feet into Island Park, where avalanche warning remains in effect for Centennial Mountain areas and slopes.
