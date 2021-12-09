ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ariana DeBose Says Her Role in West Side Story "Means a Lot" to the Afro-Latinx Community

By Njera Perkins
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana DeBose is ready for the world to see her step into her role in the new West Side Story film! The actress plays the character Anita (originally portrayed by Rita Moreno) in the remake, which arrives in theaters on Dec. 10. On Wednesday, she stopped...

thecut.com

West Side Story Can’t Be Saved

My first exposure to West Side Story left the taste of ashes in my mouth. I was 22 and had recently become one of the thousands of young people leaving Puerto Rico as part of the island’s “brain drain” before its debt crisis became fully known. My Australian grad-school adviser casually mentioned that my reporting about home had made her think of the song “America.” After our meeting, I dutifully looked up a clip from the 1961 film (adapted from the 1957 stage musical), curious about what she meant. That afternoon in the school newsroom, where I was the only Puerto Rican, I encountered Rita Moreno — the only Boricua in the film, drenched in paint to make her skin look browner. “Puerto Rico / My heart’s devotion,” she spits out with a fake smile before revealing her scorn: “Let it sink back in the ocean.”
Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
HollywoodLife

Ariana DeBose: 5 Things To Know About The Scene-Stealer Playing In Anita In ‘West Side Story’

Ariana DeBose is Hollywood’s newest breakout star. The actress plays the iconic role of Anita in the new ‘West Side Story.’ Here are 5 key things to know about her. Ariana DeBose is about to be a global superstar after the premiere of West Side Story. The 30-year-old steals the show as Anita in the 2021 film adaptation. Ariana’s charm, acting talent, singing prowess, and dancing skills are showcased in the highly-anticipated film.
Rita Moreno
Jimmy Kimmel
Ariana Debose
Broadway.com

David Alvarez on Playing Bernardo in West Side Story, His Chemistry with Ariana DeBose & More

David Alvarez on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal" David Alvarez, who won a Tony Award when he was 15 for his shared starring performance in the 2008's Billy Elliott, is now on the big screen as Bernardo in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. After postponing the release one year due to COVID-19, the new movie musical adaptation is officially in theaters. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek sat down with Alvarez at the Time Hotel to talk about working with Spielberg, his "incredible chemistry" with co-star Ariana DeBose and finally bringing this new perspective to audiences.
arcamax.com

'West Side Story' stars Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose on how they 'reinterpreted' the timeless story for Steven Spielberg film

The women of “West Side Story” feel pretty great about their reimagined version of the timeless musical. Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose love the way their new movie, directed by Steven Spielberg, updates the story about a white boy and Puerto Rican girl whose romance exacerbates a bitter feud between rival gangs in 1950s New York.
Insider

'West Side Story' choreographer says Ariana DeBose's shoes 'literally melted' while filming 'America' on the streets of New York

Steven Spielberg's 2021 remake of "West Side Story" makes several changes to the 1961 musical. For one, the director moved the performance of "America" to the street to "open everything up." Choreographer Justin Peck said that Ariana DeBose's shoes "literally melted" filming that sequence. Steven Spielberg's 2021 remake of "West...
Parade

The Two Anitas: What New West Side Story Star Ariana DeBose Learned From Rita Moreno

Ariana DeBose told Parade she knew she had big shoes to fill when she got the part of Anita in director Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story (December 10). After all, Rita Moreno won an Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in the 1961 movie. “The first time we ever met, I had a little bit of a panic attack,” DeBose says. “She’s just so stunning and she’s this fabulous big personality, an absolute force of nature. And I was overwhelmed by the reality that the woman I had grown up watching on my movie screen was standing in front of me saying, ‘Hola, niña. We have some talking to do.’”
Vogue Magazine

Ariana DeBose Embraced Fiery Suiting for the West Side Story Premiere

As one of the stars of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, Ariana DeBose knows that she nabbed a once-in-a-lifetime role. As Anita, the best friend of protagonist Maria (Rachel Zegler), DeBose felt the pressure to do the role justice. “West Side Story is already such an iconic cultural phenomenon, so to be a part of it was a huge privilege and honor that I was not looking for or expecting,” DeBose tells Vogue. “I knew how important it was, me playing Anita, and that’s what made it so special—the chance to bring a new perspective to the role, and be an example for so many Afro-Latina girls [to show] that this is possible for them.”
96.5 KVKI

Who Is Rachel Zegler? Meet ‘West Side Story’s Breakout Star (It’s Her Debut Role, Too!)

Who plays Maria in the new West Side Story? Meet breakout actress Rachel Zegler. The Steven Spielberg-directed film, which hit theaters Dec. 10, marks Zegler's professional acting debut. The legendary director held an open casting call on Twitter for the role, and Spielberg selected Zegler out of over 30,000 applicants. Zegler was just 16 years old when she auditioned by singing "I Feel Pretty" and "Tonight."
Vulture

Somewhere in Spielberg’s West Side Story There’s a Singing Role for the Subway

Transit nerds, Steven Spielberg has a gift for you. In a musical, it’s standard practice to scatter the motifs from your songs into your score, using them to thread together whatever emotional echoes you want to reverberate throughout the story. But in his film adaptation of West Side Story, one of those motifs pops up in an unlikely source: the New York City subway.
abc27 News

Local woman lands role in ‘West Side Story’

It’s been a long wait for Camp Hill native Lauren Leach. In 2018, she landed her first big professional job as a dancer in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. She wrapped the movie two years ago, but its release was put on hold during the pandemic. West Side Story is finally in theaters now, and […]
morningbrew.com

A lot is riding on ‘West Side Story’ after a year of movie musical flops

After a number of movie-musical flops this year, Disney is attempting to give ‘em the ol’ razzle dazzle with its release of West Side Story. The film, a Steven Spielberg-directed reboot of the 1961 classic, will premiere in 2,800 theaters today (and on no streaming platforms) across North America and it’s expected to rake in $10–$15 million in opening weekend ticket sales.
PopSugar

Rita Moreno Was a Huge Inspiration For West Side Story's Beauty Looks

To most of us, West Side Story isn't new. Some have seen it many a times before, but never like this. Sure, there are larger than life dance numbers and lots of singing, but Steven Spielberg's 2021 remake of the Broadway musical, which hits theaters on Dec. 10, is different in many ways, and we're not just talking about the brand-new cast members that includes faces like Rachel Zegler (as Maria), Ansel Elgort (Tony), and Ariana DeBose (Anita), to name a few.
