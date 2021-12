Butler said during “some of the heaviest economic headwinds” he’s experienced and during uncertain times, companies need strong leaders who can execute. “I see a great future ahead for Corporex and we have made leadership changes to help support that vision and to help fuel growth,” Butler said in a news release. “We view these actions as a significant step to continuing our progress with respect to our long-term strategic plans.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO