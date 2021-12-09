ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor

By Laura Olson
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IyHQB_0dInTYOu00

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole arrived at the U.S. Capitol for the final time on Thursday, for a Rotunda ceremony in which former colleagues and congressional leaders from both parties honored the life and career of the late Kansas political icon.

President Joe Biden and others remembered Dole — who died Sunday at age 98 , after being diagnosed earlier this year with stage 4 lung cancer — as a World War II veteran, a public servant, an acerbic comedian, and an advocate for the disabled.

“He too was a giant of our history. That’s not hyperbole,” said Biden after listing many of the former presidents and other icons memorialized in the U.S. Capitol — including another notable Kansan, former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, whose bronze sculpture is on display in the Rotunda.

Like Washington, Lincoln and those other towering figures, Biden said, Dole was a man “of wit and grace, of principle and persistence, of courage and conviction.”

The ceremony as Dole’s body lay in state — an honor bestowed on former presidents, senators and some military leaders — was witnessed by a limited, bipartisan crowd. Usually, the public also is allowed to pay their respects as well, but a broader viewing was eschewed due to the pandemic.

Still, the audience of invited guests reflected the across-the-aisle respect for Dole: much of the current Senate was seated surrounding his casket, as were a number of U.S. House members and an array of former lawmakers who served with the senator, close aides, and other friends.

First lady Jill Biden also joined her husband, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z1r1z_0dInTYOu00

Former Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., and former ambassador Robert Lighthizer pay their respects to former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., as Dole lies in state Thursday at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. (Sarahbeth Maney – Pool/Getty Images)

Other attendees included the full current congressional delegation from Kansas, as well as former Sens. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., Tom Daschle, D-S.D., Dan Coates, R-Ind. and Trent Lott, R-Miss., according to a list provided to the reporter pool.

His longtime wife, Elizabeth, and daughter, Robin, were escorted by service members for the formal arrival of his casket.

Praised for bipartisan approach

Top congressional leaders from both parties offered tributes to the Republican from Russell, Kansas, who served four terms in the House and more than four terms in the Senate, including more than a decade as the Senate Republican leader.

He stepped away from that political role after winning the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 1996. He previously was the vice presidential nominee, running with President Gerald Ford in 1976.

In a legislative building grappling with a level of polarization and distrust among lawmakers that has paralyzed progress on many issues, Dole was praised as someone who worked with colleagues from both parties, and on a range of challenges facing struggling Americans.

Biden, a Democrat, said that he and Dole disagreed on some matters, “but not on the fundamental things.”

“We still found a way to work together. We genuinely, we genuinely respected one another as colleagues, as fellow Americans,” Biden said. “It was real. It wasn’t fake. And we became great friends.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) lauded his efforts on expanding access to food stamps and his critical efforts in passing the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act . Dole suffered combat injuries during World War II that limited the mobility of his right arm for the rest of his life.

“Bob Dole was a champion of those whose lives were marred by struggle, who came not from citadels of privilege, but from humble origins like his own,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

They also remembered Dole’s penchant for humor. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) recalled then-Majority Leader Dole quipping that if he “had known we were going to win control of the Senate, we’d have run better candidates.”

Schumer riffed on the oft-cited quote from Dole about the “danger” of standing between Schumer and a reporter: “Don’t worry, Bob. It’s safe to be between me and the cameras today.”

He also described the emotional moment that unfolded when late Hawaii Sen. Daniel Inouye was given the same Capitol honor in 2012. Dole had recuperated from the wounds he suffered in World War II at the same military hospital as Inouye, and when he approached the casket, Dole rose from his wheelchair to offer a salute.

“As Bob approaches the pearly gates, let us take comfort he can reunite with his old friend once again,” Schumer said.

D.C. funeral on Friday, and a return to Kansas

After the words of remembrance, Biden and congressional leaders placed wreaths next to the casket. Biden put his hand on his heart while he stood by the wreath, and grabbed both of Elizabeth Dole’s hands on his way back to his seat.

When she approached the flag-draped casket, Elizabeth Dole briefly put her hand and then her head to the casket.

Dole’s remains will remain overnight in the Rotunda, where other lawmakers and Capitol staffers were allowed to pay respects Thursday afternoon. At one point, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a combat veteran who was wounded during the Iraq War, offered a salute.

On Friday morning, there will be a formal departure ceremony, and then a funeral service at Washington National Cathedral.

His casket is set to arrive in Kansas on Friday evening, followed by a public memorial service and a ceremony at the Kansas statehouse on Saturday.

The post Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 0

Related
Missouri Independent

‘Statesman,’ ‘hero,’ ‘favorite son’: Well wishes pour out after death of Sen. Bob Dole

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reverence for U.S. Sen. Bob Dole’s service as a soldier in World War II, a longtime senator and fixture in Washington, D.C., was evident Sunday morning following the announcement of his death. In the hours after the Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced Dole, 98, had died following a battle with lung cancer, […] The post ‘Statesman,’ ‘hero,’ ‘favorite son’: Well wishes pour out after death of Sen. Bob Dole appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

‘Americans always rebuild’: Biden promotes infrastructure investments in Kansas City speech

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Joe Biden on Wednesday visited the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority to tout the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill he signed into law last month, expected to bring billions in spending on roads and bridges, clean water, public transportation, high speed internet and more to Kansas and Missouri. The president said […] The post ‘Americans always rebuild’: Biden promotes infrastructure investments in Kansas City speech appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri judge to rule in January on legality of electronic raffle games

A protracted court battle over what is and is not an illegal gambling machine will be decided in early January, just a few days before a Florida company will go on trial for putting its devices in a Linn County Eagles lodge. Associate Circuit Judge Tracey Mason-White will rule on whether Tritium International Consultants, which […] The post Missouri judge to rule in January on legality of electronic raffle games appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Washington, KS
State
Washington State
Local
Kansas Government
State
Hawaii State
KSNT

Former Kansas governor, U.S. Senate minority leader honor Sen. Bob Dole at Kansas ceremony

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Top Kansas lawmakers, U.S. senators, and friends and family of former Kansas senator Bob Dole honored him at a ceremony in Dole’s home state on Saturday. Following services in the senator’s hometown of Russell, a memorial service was held at the Kansas State Capitol, where people gathered to pay their final respects to Kansas’ favorite son.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Memorial service for Bob Dole held at Kansas statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - On Saturday, the state of Kansas said good-bye to one of its proudest sons -- Bob Dole. Dozens of people attended a memorial service at the Kansas Statehouse to pay their respects to the former Kansas senator. Governor Laura Kelly delivered a note of reflection, saying...
KANSAS STATE
Leavenworth Times

Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole arrives home in Kansas for the final time

SALINA — In a beautiful moment that the native Kansan himself would appreciate, the plane carrying the casket of former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole touched down just after the sun dipped under the Salina horizon Friday evening. The plane, an Air Force Boeing C-32 which is primarily used to...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Dwight D. Eisenhower
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pat Roberts
Person
Elizabeth Dole
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Trent Lott
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Robin
Person
Daniel Inouye
Axios

In photos: Bob Dole honored at U.S. Capitol

President Biden, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other lawmakers on Thursday honored Sen. Bob Dole, who laid in state at the U.S. Capitol after passing away Sunday at the age of 98. What they're saying: "He, too, was a giant of our history. That's not hyperbole," President Biden...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston Herald

Franks: Remembering Bob Dole, the gentleman from Kansas

Sen. Robert “Bob” Dole had a positive impact on my 12 years as an elected official, and especially the six years I worked with him in Congress. I was a tireless worker for his candidacy for president in 1996. He had earned the nickname of being a “hatchet”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Senate#Us Capitol#Rotunda#Kansan#U S House#Pool Getty
Janesville Gazette

Bob Dole lies in state in Capitol Rotunda as Congress remembers his wit

Just before 10 a.m. Thursday, Bob Dole came home. He was carried by a military honor guard up the Capitol’s steps as his wife, Elizabeth Dole, looked on with tears in her eyes. The man from windswept Russell, Kansas, spent 35 years in Congress, rising to the highest echelon of political power in Washington but never quite reaching the pinnacle of the presidency.
CONGRESS & COURTS
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Bob Dole lies in state at U.S. Capitol

Congressional leaders from the U. S. House and Senate pay homage to former Senator Bob Dole for his “principled leadership” and “great patriotism” as he lay in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol. Watch the ceremony in the player above. President Joe Biden and others gathered...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
kfdi.com

Bob Dole’s casket placed in U.S. Capitol Rotunda

Bob Dole is lying in state at the U.S. Capitol. President Joe Biden and others gathered Thursday to pay tribute to the man Biden called a “giant of our history.”. The service is one of several over two days in Washington for the former Republican senator and presidential candidate.
U.S. POLITICS
WWLP

Senator Bob Dole to lie in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced additional details for the lying in state for Senator Robert J. Dole on December 7. Lying in state refers to the tradition in which the body of a dead official is placed in a state building, either outside or inside […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ironton Tribune

Remembering U.S. Sen. Bob Dole (1923-2021)

Former U.S. Sen. Robert Dole, R-Kansas, died Sunday at age 98. In addition to his long career of public service, the three-time presidential candidate, statesman and World War II veteran is being remembered for the wit and sarcasm he often employed. Here are some examples of memorable quotes from his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

3K+
Followers
678
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy