7 things you should know about Eréndira Ibarra

By Maria Loreto
 6 days ago

Eréndira Ibarra is one of the most exciting Mexican actresses working today, having years of experience in the medium. Her Hollywood big break is coming out this December with “ The Matrix Resurrections ,” the fourth film of the iconic and mind-bending franchise.

Aside from opening doors for Latinos onscreen, she’s also a producer and writer, and someone you should keep an eye on in the years to come.

She’s worked with the Wachowskis before

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VVckY_0dInTS6Y00 GettyImages
Jamie Clayton and Eréndira Ibarra at the premiere of “Sense8.”

One of Eréndira’s biggest roles was in the Netflix series “Sense8,” created by Lilly and Lana Wachowski. She played the role of Daniela Vasquez.

The project, which had two seasons and was incredibly beloved by its fans, is one of the most diverse and progressive series ever made. It also served in introducing Eréndira to Lana Wachowski, the director of “The Matrix Resurrections.”

She’s Mexican-American

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IwP6T_0dInTS6Y00 GettyImages
Eréndira at the 2018 Iberoamerican Fenix Film Awards

Eréndira was born in Mexico but was raised in San Jose, California. These opportunities gave her the chance to get involved in the film industry in Mexico and the US from a young age.

She has an extensive career in Mexico and the US


Eréndira has had appearances in a wide variety of Mexican and American films and series. Most recently, she’s starred in the Netflix series “Ingobernable ,” alongside Kate del Castillo , the series “ El Candidato ” and the movie “ Fuego Negro .”

She’s been involved in the industry throughout her entire life


Eréndira is the daughter of Epigmenio Ibarra , a renowned film producer and war correspondent. She’s grown up alongside cameras and filmmakers.

She’s a long time fan of “The Matrix” franchise


Like many people, Eréndira has been a long-time fan of The Matrix series, and getting to work on the fourth chapter of the franchise was a special moment in her life. In an interview with Yahoo , she explained how much the film means to her. “The first Matrix movie changed my life,” she said. “The franchise is very important for my personal history.”

Her character has been heavily guarded


Like most new characters in “The Matrix Resurrections,” Eréndira’s role has been heavily shielded. While there’s not much known about her, thanks to one of her Instagram posts, we do know that her name is Lexy. “One of the most challenging and beautiful characters I have had the opportunity to live in,” she wrote.

She’s joined by some awesome new characters in “The Matrix Resurrections”


Aside from joining franchise legends Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss , Eréndira is joined by some amazing newcomers to the series, including Jessica Henwick , Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II , Neil Patrick Harris , and more.

#7 Things#Netflix Series#Latinos#Mexican American
