Authorities in the Garden State say four people from Miami, FL, have been charged in connection to the theft of over 300 high-end marine GPS units worth over $300,000. According to the New Jersey State Police, 47-year-old Mizael Alfonso, 41-year-old Marie Frometa Rodriguez, 58-year-old Manuel Barbosa Mendiluza, and 29-year-old Ciro Perez Martinez have been charged with theft, conspiracy to commit theft/burglary, and burglary following an investigation that began in Cape May County two years ago.

CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO