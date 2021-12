A monthly roundup of footwear brands and retailers that are participating in charitable causes. Share your news with us at web@footwearnews.com. Big Initiatives December 2021 Dec. 15, 2021: The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation will commit $2 million to support scholarships for Black, African and African American students, including those at Morehouse College, Spelman College and 10 additional historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) through the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) over a five-year period. those institutions will be selected using criteria including current unmet funding needs, enrollment rates, proximity to Ralph Lauren Corporation’s U.S. operation centers and institutions that have disciplines and...

CHARITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO