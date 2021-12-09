Retailers push for new rules stopping online sale of stolen goods

Simply put, eCommerce is the sale or purchase of items from, or between, online retailers. The advances of technology as well as the circumstances of life have continued to push the world of eCommerce forward. Between the availability of an endless amount of products, the ability to shop from home, and near-instant delivery, the convenience and advantages of eCommerce has caused the industry to become like an unimpeded train. However, issues such as supply-chain concerns have begun to rear their ugly heads. Some view eCommerce as interdependent with traditional retail. Between this and the unfamiliarity of the industry due to how recently it has taken off, it brings into question the long-term durability of eCommerce. Jean Paul Ago, the CEO of L’Oreal, countered the idea that eCommerce is complementary in any capacity, “Ecommerce isn’t the cherry on the cake, it’s the new cake.”

