ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

VDH identifies first case of omicron COVID-19 variant in Virginia

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rwvWY_0dInSvky00

The Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday that the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been identified in a sample from an adult resident of the northwest region of Virginia.

According to the VDH, the patient had no history of international travel, but did have a history of domestic travel during the exposure period.

The omicron variant was first identified in Botswana and South Africa in November 2021, and may spread more easily than other variants, including delta.

At this time, there is no evidence that infection with this variant causes more severe disease, but there is evidence that persons who have previously had COVID-19 might be at greater risk for reinfection with omicron.

To date, the omicron variant has been identified in 21 other U.S. states or jurisdictions.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 2

Related
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Burlington Free Press

Most states in New England have detected omicron. What's happening in Vermont?

A new variant of the COVID-19 virus, omicron, has been detected in all the states surrounding Vermont, but has not been reported in the Green Mountain State as of Dec. 14. On Monday, Burlington announced that omicron was not detected in samples from Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 through the city's wastewater treatment program — a method that the city has used to detect various strains of COVID-19 before people begin to show symptoms. The virus can be detected in people's stool about five to seven days before a person might get tested.
VERMONT STATE
The Nevada Independent

Nevada reports first Omicron case in a fully vaccinated woman in her 20s

Nevada’s first case of the Omicron variant has been discovered in Clark County, Southern Nevada Health District officials reported Tuesday afternoon. The case was identified in a fully vaccinated woman in her mid-20s who had not received a booster dose of the vaccine. Health district officials said the specimen was tested by the Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory, which is sequencing positive cases in the community to detect additional cases of the variant.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
news3lv.com

First case of Omicron reported in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District today confirmed the state’s first case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant. The Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory tested the specimen and is continuing to provide genome sequencing for positive COVID-19 cases to determine the presence of variants in the community.
LAS VEGAS, NV
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Nevada With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
NEVADA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 694 New Cases, 6 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 694 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths. Of the new cases, 417 are confirmed cases and 217 are probable. The six new deaths all happened in December. One person was in the 25-49 age group, one was in the 50-64 age group and four were 65 or older. There have been 9,708 total hospitalizations and 160,084 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,540. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Omicron#Botswana#Vdh
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s COVID-19 Hospitalizations More Than Double In Weeks As Health Officials Urge Booster Shots

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Covid-19 hospitalizations are trending in the wrong direction in Maryland. “We’re watching the hospitalizations very carefully,” said Dr. Chuck Callahan, VP of population health at UMMC. “Compared to the same day last year, you’re still a third lower than they were last year.” Tuesday, the state health department reported nearly 1,200 people hospitalized with COVID-19, a number Maryland hasn’t seen since April. Governor Larry Hogan says that number has more than doubled in recent weeks. “The vast majority of people getting hospitalized still, four out of five are unvaccinated across the state,” Callahan said. Officials are urging those who are eligible that...
MARYLAND STATE
chathamstartribune.com

First Confirmed Case of Omicron (B.1.1.529) COVID-19 Variant Identified in Virginia

(RICHMOND, VA) – Today, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced that the first confirmed case of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) has been identified in a sample from an adult resident of the Northwest Region of Virginia who had no history of international travel, but did have a history of domestic travel, during the exposure period. The Omicron variant was first identified in Botswana and South Africa in November 2021, and may spread more easily than other variants, including Delta. The U.S. government SARS-CoV-2 Interagency Group classified Omicron as a Variant of Concern for the U.S. on December 1, 2021. At this time, there is no evidence that infection with this variant causes more severe disease, but there is evidence that persons who have previously had COVID-19 might be at greater risk for reinfection with Omicron. To date, the Omicron variant has been identified in 21 other U.S. states or jurisdictions.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Rise to 1,173

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,173 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state health department data released Tuesday. This marks the fifth consecutive day that COVID-related hospitalizations have remained above 1,000 in Maryland, which up until recently hadn’t surpassed that total since late April. Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state would be introducing emergency legislation intended to keep Maryland’s hospitals from being overwhelmed as they grapple with rising hospitalizations. The new round of data comes as the Maryland Department of Health deals with a server outage linked to a cyber attack earlier this month. As a result, only vaccination and...
MARYLAND STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Don’t Be Surprised When You Get Omicron

My breakthrough infection started with a scratchy throat just a few days before Thanksgiving. Because I’m vaccinated, and had just tested negative for COVID-19 two days earlier, I initially brushed off the symptoms as merely a cold. Just to be sure, I got checked again a few days later. Positive. The result felt like a betrayal after 18 months of reporting on the pandemic. And as I walked home from the testing center, I realized that I had no clue what to do next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy