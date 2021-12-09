VDH identifies first case of omicron COVID-19 variant in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday that the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been identified in a sample from an adult resident of the northwest region of Virginia.

According to the VDH, the patient had no history of international travel, but did have a history of domestic travel during the exposure period.

The omicron variant was first identified in Botswana and South Africa in November 2021, and may spread more easily than other variants, including delta.

At this time, there is no evidence that infection with this variant causes more severe disease, but there is evidence that persons who have previously had COVID-19 might be at greater risk for reinfection with omicron.

To date, the omicron variant has been identified in 21 other U.S. states or jurisdictions.

This is a developing story.