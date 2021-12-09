Rockies bring back Clint Hurdle as special assistant to GM

Former Colorado Rockies manager Clint Hurdle is back with the franchise after being named special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt on Thursday.

Hurdle, 64, managed the Rockies from 2002-09 and guided the franchise to its lone World Series in 2007. Colorado was swept in four games by the Boston Red Sox.

“We are extremely excited to welcome back Clint Hurdle to the Rockies organization,” Bill said in a news release. “Clint has a long history with the Rockies and in this game, and he brings a wealth of knowledge that will be incredibly valuable to this organization and our players.”

Hurdle has the most wins of any manager in Rockies history while compiling a 534-625 mark with the club. He also managed the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2011-19 and has a 1,269-1,345 overall record in 16-plus seasons in the dugout.

“I am thrilled to return to an organization that I love,” Hurdle said in the news release. “I’m looking forward to working with Bill and his staff and helping out wherever they need me.”

Hurdle was National League Manager of the Year with the Pirates in 2013 when the team reached the playoffs for the first of consecutive three seasons during his tenure.

Hurdle was a player from 1977-87 with four franchises before switching careers.

–Field Level Media

