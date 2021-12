MARYLAND HOSPITAL BEDS NEARLY FULL: As COVID-19 cases again spike around the country, the rapidly spreading omicron variant is gaining a foothold with nearly 3% of U.S. COVID cases. Maryland and surrounding states are among the nation’s lowest at 0.5% but that number from the CDC may understate omicron’s effect because of Maryland’s cybersecurity breach more than 10 days ago. Already almost every hospital bed in Maryland is full, driven by COVID-related hospitalizations that have more than doubled since mid-November. Meredith Cohn and Hallie Miller/The Baltimore Sun.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO