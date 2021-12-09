Two juveniles arrested at Godby High School

Two juveniles were arrested at Godby High School on Thursday.

According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, around 10 a.m. a Godby High School administrator observed two males, who were not recognized as students, park in the visitor’s parking lot.

The males walked towards the front of the school, bypassed the school’s office, and entered the campus through the security gate.

When the two males were approached by school administrators, they attempted to flee and were both detained by school staff.

Leon County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputies were notified and arrested the two males.

The two 17-year-olds were not Godby High School students; however they are students at other Leon County schools.

The sheriff’s office noted during its investigation, both males arrived on campus in separate vehicles that were also stolen.

Deputies also found an unloaded gun during the search of one of the vehicles.

Both males were taken to the juvenile assessment center.

“Once again, the alertness of school staff and deputies resulted in proactive measures to prevent potential threats to the safety of our most vulnerable," said Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil in a statement. "We continue to encourage citizens to be proactive too, if you see something, say something.”

Godby High School principal Desmond Cole acknowledged the importance of securing the safety and well-being of the school’s students, faculty and staff.

"We are thankful for the swift actions of our security team. We will remain vigilant in our efforts to ensure students are safe and high quality learning continues,” Cole said in a statement. “We continue to ask for the support of our community to help us with this issue that is becoming a concern across the country.”