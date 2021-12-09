ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Two juveniles arrested at Godby High School

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c92SV_0dInSV0C00

Two juveniles were arrested at Godby High School on Thursday.

According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, around 10 a.m. a Godby High School administrator observed two males, who were not recognized as students, park in the visitor’s parking lot.

The males walked towards the front of the school, bypassed the school’s office, and entered the campus through the security gate.

When the two males were approached by school administrators, they attempted to flee and were both detained by school staff.

Leon County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputies were notified and arrested the two males.

The two 17-year-olds were not Godby High School students; however they are students at other Leon County schools.

The sheriff’s office noted during its investigation, both males arrived on campus in separate vehicles that were also stolen.

Deputies also found an unloaded gun during the search of one of the vehicles.

Both males were taken to the juvenile assessment center.

“Once again, the alertness of school staff and deputies resulted in proactive measures to prevent potential threats to the safety of our most vulnerable," said Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil in a statement. "We continue to encourage citizens to be proactive too, if you see something, say something.”

Godby High School principal Desmond Cole acknowledged the importance of securing the safety and well-being of the school’s students, faculty and staff.

"We are thankful for the swift actions of our security team. We will remain vigilant in our efforts to ensure students are safe and high quality learning continues,” Cole said in a statement. “We continue to ask for the support of our community to help us with this issue that is becoming a concern across the country.”

Comments / 1

Related
WTXL ABC 27 News

"Soft lockdown" lifted at Wakulla High School

Wakulla High School was placed on a “soft lockdown” Wednesday. According to a social media post by the Wakulla County School Board Student Safety Information Facebook page, there was a disturbance at Wakulla High School Wednesday due to a student altercation, which resulted in parent notification.
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

Semi-trucks wreck on I-10 in Leon County early Wednesday

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an accident on Interstate-10 early Wednesday morning. According to the FHP incident report, at 2:10 a.m. a semi-truck traveling eastbound on I-10 drove onto the south shoulder of the roadway and crashed into a guard rail. The collision caused the vehicle and its flatbed load to overturn on to the interstate.
LEON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Leon County, FL
Leon County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#School Principal#School Administrator#Godby High School#Leon County Sheriff
WTXL ABC 27 News

Plane crashes on Tram Road Tuesday morning

Tallahassee International Airport Deputy Director of Aviation Jim Durwin confirmed that a small plane crashed at 7:55 this morning on Tram Rd. The plane, only occupied by the pilot, was traveling from St. Petersburg, Fla. to Columbus, Ga. when it experienced a mechanical malfunction. An in-flight emergency was made at 7:46 a.m. Durwin said that first responders and TLH staff were able to quickly locate the plane. Tram Road is located off of Capital Circle SE.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy