ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

4 ideal Domantas Sabonis trade scenarios from the Indiana Pacers

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HXudF_0dInSNBc00

There’s a decent chance that the Indiana Pacers will deal two-time All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis ahead of the NBA trade deadline in February.

Earlier in the week, reports indicated that the struggling Pacers were willing to move off either Sabonis or Myles Turner in a trade .

Pacers president Kevin Pritchard took that to a whole new level recently, indicating that his team was having plenty of trade conversations.

Obviously, Sabonis would have himself a huge trade market. The 25-year-old Oregon native is averaging a robust 19.2 points to go with 12.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists on 54% shooting since the start of the 2019-20 campaign . Below, we look at four ideal trade scenarios.

Related: Updated NBA trade rumors

Domantas Sabonis trade to the New York Knicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iGVJU_0dInSNBc00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
  • Knicks get: Domantas Sabonis
  • Pacers get: R.J. Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Kemba Walker 2022 first-round pick

The New York Knicks are running in neutral at 12-13 on the season. The team needs to do something to shake this up outside of pulling Kemba Walker from the rotation. Simply put, this squad looks like nothing more than a play-in tournament contender. Adding Sabonis to the mix to team up with Julius Randle in the frontcourt would do a whole heck of a lot.

In this scenario, Indiana adds a young win in R.J. Barrett to build around moving forward. He’s upped his game big time since some initial struggles, averaging 16.9 points and 5.7 rebounds on 39% shooting from distance since the start of the 2020-21 campaign. Bringing in Robinson could also help settle the frontcourt some.

Related: Portland Trail Blazers rebuild plan

Domantas Sabonis trade to the Portland Trail Blazers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07qCQV_0dInSNBc00
Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
  • Trail Blazers get: Domantas Sabonis
  • Pacers get: Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, 2024 first-round pick

Imagine Sabonis returning to his native Portland and playing for the same team his father, Arvydas, did. It’s just a great storyline. From an on-court perspective, it’s rather clear that the current iteration of the Blazers is not working . If the team wants to be able to retain Damian Lillard long-term, it simply must get him more help. If not, a full-scale rebuild should be in the cards.

Noticing a theme here for the Pacers? Addressing the wing position with a young player. At 22, Simons brings a lot to the table on both ends of the court. He’s averaging a career-high 12.0 points on 46% shooting from the field. Nurkic could also be flipped for more draft capital. Meanwhile, Little has an ability to be a solid rotational piece.

Related: NBA Playoff and championship predictions

Domantas Sabonis trade to the Golden State Warriors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2kG0_0dInSNBc00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
  • Warriors get: Domantas Sabonis
  • Pacers get: James Wiseman, Moses Moody, Kevon Looney, first-round pick

The Warriors are an NBA-best 21-4 on the season. So, why mess with a good thing? Well, they are doing this with Wiseman still sidelined to injury and Moody seeing more time in the G-League than the NBA. Adding a two-time All-Star with both shooting and passing skills to team up with Draymond Green inside would be an absolute coup. At 25, Sabonis also hasn’t even hit his prime as of yet.

Indiana adds two recent lottery picks to the mix, one in Wiseman who still boasts a tremendous amount of upside and can be seen as a franchise cornerstone. As for Moody, he has an ability to be a pretty big asset as a shooting option out on the perimeter.

Related: NBA power rankings

Domantas Sabonis trade to the Los Angeles Lakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yjR8V_0dInSNBc00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
  • Lakers get: Domantas Sabonis
  • Pacers get: Talen-Horton-Tucker, Austin Reeves, Kendruck Nunn, Kent Bazemore, two first-round picks

Does Los Angeles have enough assets to pull off a trade of this ilk? It’s all about what teams think of Horton-Tucker as an evolving young wing. Some believe he can be a franchise cornerstone in the right place. Remember, Kyle Kuzma is excelling in D.C . after being viewed in the same manner during his time with the Lakers.

Needless to say, Los Angeles has to shake things up after an ugly 13-12 start to the season . This would be the best of both worlds. That is to say, getting a running partner for Anthony Davis over the short-term and finding a future core piece for when LeBron James ultimately calls it quits. However, the team might need to add a third first-round pick to make this work.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Oregon State
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Pacers Trade Pairs Julius Randle, Myles Turner

From the sounds of it, the Indiana Pacers are ready to embrace a rebuild. They are currently stuck in no man’s land of the NBA, as they aren’t good enough to legitimately contend for a title, but they aren’t bad enough to land a top pick in the draft.
NBA
basketballnews.com

Suns and Kings have shown interest in Domantas Sabonis

The Kings and Suns have had interest in trading for Domantas Sabonis in recent years. ANALYSIS: The Pacers have reportedly had interest in being sellers at the trade deadline and trading one of Sabonis or Myles Turner. Deandre Ayton of the Suns and Marvin Bagley Jr. have both had disputes...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Pacers Expected To Receive ‘Strong Interest’ In Sabonis Trade

There was quite a stir in NBA trade rumors created last week when it was revealed that the Indiana Pacers are seriously considering going down the path of a rebuild. The Pacers have been a team stuck in the middle in recent years and are looking to get out of that rut, hoping one step backward would lead to multiple steps forward.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Kevon Looney
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Person
Damian Lillard
Modesto Bee

Sources: Kings have not engaged Pacers in trade talks for Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Kings general manager Monte McNair is looking to make a big move to improve his team’s playoff chances with the unofficial start of trade season set to begin Wednesday. Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner have become the subject of renewed trade speculation in Sacramento over the past week amid reports that the Indiana Pacers are willing to entertain offers for their star big men. The Kings have been rumored as a potential suitor for both players in the past, but they don’t appear to be interested now.
NBA
FanSided

The Boston Celtics should trade for Domantas Sabonis, says S.C.I.C

As the Indiana Pacers continue to drop down lower towards the bottom of the standings in the Eastern Conference, many are discussing the concept of the front office simply opting to blow the roster up, sending their more valuable commodities elsewhere in exchange for assets that could aid in a potential rebuild, and the Boston Celtics are often finding themselves linked as a ball club that can help expedite this process.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Indiana Pacers#The New York Knicks
WausauPilot

Jrue Holiday helps short-handed Bucks beat Pacers, 114-99

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Playing without stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, the Milwaukee Bucks leaned on Jrue Holiday and had a 21-0 fourth-quarter run to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-99 on Wednesday night. “Just a lot of decision making, making a lot of plays, just a lot of trying...
NBA
FanSided

Indiana Pacers: One blockbuster trade idea for a new franchise centerpiece

After a relatively exhaustive reign of stagnancy on the player movement front, the Indiana Pacers are starting to show some signs of life in the trade market. While no concrete deal is near completion and just awaiting the hammer, there’s a big chance that the front office eventually moves the needle on that end sometime this season.
NBA
FanSided

2 Trades for the Phoenix Suns to Land All-Star Domantas Sabonis

A Western Conference Finals rematch against the Los Angeles Clippers represents a juicy entree for the Phoenix Suns to chow down on tonight. But with an exciting week regarding trade availability also on the horizon, one cannot help but look ahead at what, or who, might be next on the team’s menu.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Blazers must not trade for Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis has emerged as a popular potential trade target for the Portland Trail Blazers as his team looks to tweak a roster that clearly tops out below legitimate contention in the Eastern Conference. Does the Indiana Pacers’ state of flux seem familiar?. The similarities between Portland and Indiana’s...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Finally Talks About Larsa Pippen's Affairs

Scottie Pippen is making headlines right now thanks to his constant criticism aimed at former teammate Michael Jordan, but many fans still want to know more about Pippen's personal life and his marriage with Larsa Pippen. In the past, the couple was involved in a series of controversies that featured...
CELEBRITIES
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

29K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy