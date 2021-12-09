ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

First case of omicron variant identified in Virginia

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rwvWY_0dInSG0X00

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday that the first confirmed case of the omicron COVID-19 variant has been identified in Virginia.

The case was identified in a sample from an adult of the Northwest Region of Virginia who has no history of international travel. However, the adult had a history of domestic travel during the exposure period.

“We knew it was only a matter of time before we would record our first Omicron infection in the Commonwealth,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “This drives home the challenge the COVID-19 virus presents to the world as the virus changes and mutates over time. Scientists are hard at work studying the newly identified variant to understand how easily it spreads and how sick it makes people. Right now, the highly transmissible Delta variant is causing almost all cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. We have very effective vaccines that can interrupt the chain of transmission and reduce the odds that unpredictable mutations like the Delta and Omicron variants will emerge. Do your part. Get vaccinated if you are eligible. Get your booster shot if you’re eligible. Vaccination is how Virginia, the U.S. and the world will put this pandemic behind us.”

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 38

Scrappy One
6d ago

Why don't they tell us what county the patient lives In? That info has nothing to do with patient confidentiality. When I read something like that, it makes me wonder if it's even true or if it's just another scare tactic.

Reply(1)
15
Ron Mexico
6d ago

Who cares... If you're scared stay home if not continue living.... COVID will continue to mutate... It's not a Pandemic.... It's Endemic.

Reply(1)
8
Raining Blood
6d ago

Scare tactic. So live in fear and put your masks back on! Do what your communist government tells you to do! BTW we are about a week into this "new variant" and still, Alec Baldwin has killed more people than the "new variant" LETS GO BRANDON

Reply(1)
14
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Vaccines
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Commonwealth#State Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy