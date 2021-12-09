Planned mass shooting thwarted at Florida College

Authorities in Daytona Beach are crediting 2 students for helping prevent a mass shooting by another student Thursday at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on the last day of school before winter break when the campus would have been loaded with students.

Police Chief Jakari Young says they took 19 year old John Hagins into custody Thursday morning at his residence at the Andros Isles apartments. Hagins had a semi-automatic collapsible rifle and ammunition.

"He referenced Columbine," Police Chief Jakari Young said. "He said once he was done at that firing range he was going to campus to enact a Columbine."

Chief Young says fortunately two students noticed disturbing messages on Snapchat and contacted police who arrested Hagins before he could carry out his plans. Embry-Riddle released a statement saying, "Everyone is safe and our campus is secure."

"So this was all in his plan. By the grace of God those two students came forward and thwarted that plan."

Hagins is facing numerous charges.

