ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Is the Biden administration minimizing inflation?

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Faq#Fox News Network#Llc
MSNBC

Biden administration policies struggle with Trump-appointed judges

Republican policymakers have taken a variety of steps to undermine the Biden administration's pandemic policies, but the White House's agenda has also faced judicial pushback. NBC News reported yesterday:. A federal judge on Tuesday issued a nationwide injunction against a vaccine mandate for federal contractors, ruling that President Joe Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Housing Wire

All-cash transactions under scrutiny of Biden administration

The Biden administration announced on Monday that it is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate transactions. The announcement came via a U.S. Treasury Department notice seeking public comment on this potential regulation. According to the Biden administration, the aim of this regulation would be to crack down...
U.S. POLITICS
floridanationalnews.com

Biden-Harris Administration to Restore and Strengthen American Democracy

From the first day in office and every day since, the Biden-Harris Administration has taken decisive action to restore and strengthen American democracy, from cracking down on corruption and promoting transparency to taking critical steps to ensure the federal government works for every American — no matter what they look like or where they live. This cause will be a guiding principle throughout the President’s time in office, and that includes prioritizing the fight to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to protect the sacred right to vote in free, fair, and secure elections.
U.S. POLITICS
Law.com

Signaling Tougher Tone, Biden Administration Steps Backward

A recent address by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, along with recent pronouncements by the leadership of the Securities and Exchange Commission, confirm that the Biden Administration wants to portend a return to tougher corporate enforcement. By undoing some of the higher profile policy changes of the prior administration that many perceived as business-friendly, the current administration has served notice on the business and financial community of a return to practices characteristic of a more aggressive enforcement regime.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
kyma.com

Biden Administration weighing citizen evacuation plans for Ukraine

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Sources say the Biden Administration is looking at options for potentially evacuating U.S. citizens from Ukraine if Russia invades the country. This even though the President is considering adding U.S. forces to the ground. U.S. officials stressed that it remains unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin...
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

Biden administration restarts Trump-era immigration policy

Here Are 12 Of The Coolest Gifts For Men In 2021From smart electronic products to the coolest gadgets, we present to you the best Holiday Gift Guide for Him of 2021. Everything You Need to Know about macOS MontereymacOS Monterey is a terrific upgrade for Mac users and brings with it lots of new features.
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

Biden administration considers judicial reforms for the Supreme Court

President Biden's commission on the Supreme Court is meeting for a final time on Tuesday to discuss potential judicial reforms such as expanding the number of justices or imposing term limits. The commission will submit a report on their findings to the president. CBS News reporter Melissa Quinn joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero with details.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shore News Network

The Biden Administration Is Promoting More Monetary Recklessness

Americans are currently getting hit where it hurts most, and the Biden administration has done nothing to control the damage. Despite the narrative pressed across the board in today’s media, our current economic woes cannot merely be chalked up to increased demand and trouble in the supply chains. Fundamentally, we’re facing a monetary crisis that President Joe Biden’s administration has done nothing to resolve.
BUSINESS
Fox News

Nikki Haley on 'America Reports': Will take a 'miracle' for Biden to stand up to China, Putin

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was asked on Tuesday about whether President Biden would show "strength" as Russia and China attempt to expand their reach. NIKKI HALEY: I mean, not unless a miracle happens. He hasn’t shown any strength the entire time he’s been in the presidency. But let’s look at the bigger picture here. I think if you look at the Trump administration, President Trump and the administration, we sanctioned Russians, we fought against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and we gave Ukraine anti-tank missiles. We did everything that showed strength. Same with China. We went and countered them and showed strength. The idea, all of that was for deterrence. You didn’t see Russia pushing on Ukraine. You didn’t see China pushing on Taiwan. The reason you’re seeing that now is because they smell weakness from America.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Obama ethics chief calls Pelosi's support of lawmaker stock trading 'disgusting': the 'opposite’ of ethics

Former President Obama’s ethics chief called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s support of lawmakers trading stocks "disgusting" and the "opposite of government ethics." Former director of the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) Walter Shaub torched the speaker’s backing of personal financial trading among lawmakers after Pelosi defended the practice Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden senior adviser for migration leaving the White House

President Biden's senior adviser for migration Tyler Moran is leaving the White House at the end of January, despite having only taken over the role in July. "Tyler has been an invaluable member of our team since the transition and a tremendous asset in our effort to rebuild a fair and humane immigration system," Biden’s chief domestic policy adviser Susan Rice told Politico in a statement.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

The Biden administration is fearmongering about children and COVID-19

The Biden administration will not stop overstating the risk of COVID-19 to children while justifying the ridiculous restrictions being placed on them across the country. The latest two offenders are Dr. Anthony Fauci and White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Appearing on ABC, Fauci urged parents to get their children vaccinated. That’s all well and good, but he went on to cite the hospitalization and death numbers for children as if they are numbers of great concern that justify the status quo. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend “universal indoor masking” for children in schools, Fauci is downplaying how safe children have been since the start of the pandemic.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy