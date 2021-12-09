ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Right-Wing Chilean Presidential Candidate’s Father Was Reportedly A Nazi

By Giulia Campos
IBTimes
IBTimes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The German-born father of Chilean presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast was reportedly a Nazi during World War II, according to a recently discovered wartime ID card. The document found in Germany’s Federal Archive appears to confirm that Kast’s father, Michael Kast, was a member of the Nazi party, the Associated Press...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Valerie Pecresse vows not to bend to 'wokeism' during first rally as Right-wing presidential candidate

French presidential candidate Valérie Pécresse declared "the Right is back" and promised "not to bend to the wokeist doxa" at her first rally on Saturday. "A few weeks ago they thought we were buried but the Right is back and it will be Emmanuel Macron or us [who wins]," she told a crowd of 1,000 Republicans party (LR) officials in Paris on Saturday afternoon, after a larger public rally to kick off her campaign was cancelled due to Covid.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Gazette

French right-wing presidential candidate attacked by protester during his first campaign event

A French presidential candidate was attacked by a protester on Sunday night, less than a week after announcing his run for office. Eric Zemmour was about to deliver a speech at a rally in the Paris suburb of Villepinte when he was grabbed by a man and placed in a headlock before security officers dragged him away. The attack resulted in Zemmour getting his wrist injured, with a doctor ordering him to rest for nine days, according to the Washington Post.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Augusto Pinochet
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Gabriel Boric
AFP

France's new right-wing presidential nominee surges in polls

The new presidential nominee of France's right-wing Republican party Valerie Pecresse has surged in the polls, two surveys showed on Tuesday, with one indicating President Emmanuel Macron losing for the first time. Pecresse, who is bidding to be France's first woman president, started the nominating process as a rank outsider but was picked by party members on Saturday after performing strongly in four televised debates. While Pecresse would trail Macron in April's first round by 20 percent to his 23 percent, she would win a second run-off by 52 points to 48, the Elabe group survey published on Tuesday evening indicated. The poll marks the first time Macron, 43, has been shown losing since campaigning started in earnest. It also underlines the threat Pecresse poses to far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who was previously seen as Macron's closest rival.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abc17news.com

France’s Republicans pick a woman as presidential candidate

PARIS (AP) — Valérie Pécresse, the head the Paris region and a former conservative minister, has been chosen to run in France’s presidential race for The Republicans party. The decision could significantly shape the presidential election in April. She received 61% of the votes in the party’s primary, defeating contender Eric Ciotti, a hardline lawmaker from Nice. About 140,000 registered members of the party were eligible to vote. Immigration and security emerged as top issues. Pécresse promised to “break” with the centrist policies of incumbent President Emmanuel Macron, who is expected to seek a second term but has yet to formally declare his candidacy. She has pledged to end France’s 35-hour work week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chilean#The Nazi Party#The Associated Press#Ap#The Federal Archive#Twitter#Brazilian
The Independent

France's conservative party to choose presidential candidate

Members of France’s main conservative party are picking their presidential candidate Saturday, a decision that could significantly shape April’s election.The head the Paris region, Valérie Pécresse, and a hardline lawmaker from Nice, Eric Ciotti, are competing in the final round of The Republicans’ primary. About 140,000 registered members of The Republicans are eligible to participate in the electronic voting. The result is to be announced later Saturday.Immigration and security emerged as top issues in the party primary largely because of another presidential candidate, far-right former TV pundit Eric Zemmour. Zemmour, an author and former journalist with multiple hate-speech convictions,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Chile
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Germany
Fox News

Nikki Haley on 'America Reports': Will take a 'miracle' for Biden to stand up to China, Putin

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was asked on Tuesday about whether President Biden would show "strength" as Russia and China attempt to expand their reach. NIKKI HALEY: I mean, not unless a miracle happens. He hasn’t shown any strength the entire time he’s been in the presidency. But let’s look at the bigger picture here. I think if you look at the Trump administration, President Trump and the administration, we sanctioned Russians, we fought against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and we gave Ukraine anti-tank missiles. We did everything that showed strength. Same with China. We went and countered them and showed strength. The idea, all of that was for deterrence. You didn’t see Russia pushing on Ukraine. You didn’t see China pushing on Taiwan. The reason you’re seeing that now is because they smell weakness from America.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Biden nominee for India envoy says will raise rights, Russia

Eric Garcetti, the nominee for US ambassador to India, promised Tuesday to raise human rights and arms purchases from Russia as lawmakers said the concerns clouded the growing relationship with New Delhi. The Los Angeles mayor told his Senate confirmation hearing that he will "actively raise" human rights if confirmed as President Joe Biden's choice as ambassador. "I'll raise them with humility -- it's a two way street on these -- but I intend to engage directly with civil society," Garcetti said. "There are groups that are actively fighting for human rights of people on the ground in India that will get direct engagement from me."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Capitol rioters were ‘innocent people’ set up by FBI and Democrats to make Trump fans look bad

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene continued her efforts to whitewash the truth about the 6 January attack on the US Capitol in an interview that was published on Wednesday.Ms Greene made the comments while speaking with Darren Beatie, a former speechwriter for the Trump White House who was ousted after it was revealed that he had attended a conference frequented by white nationalists, on Mr Beatie’s show hosted on Rumble TV, a site seeking to be a conservative alternative to YouTube.She echoed an often-repeated falsehood popular among conservatives during the interview: the assertion that Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Kinzinger Claps Back at Taylor Greene After She Says ‘Quitting and Defeat in ‘22 is Not Enough’ of a Punishment for Him and Cheney

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who has been pulling no punches lately, clapped back at his fellow House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Wednesday after she called for him and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to be ousted from the Republican House Conference. Kinzinger replied to Greene, jesting, “Huh? Batshittery...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
28K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy