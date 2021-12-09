2 taken into custody after groups shoot at each other along Kirkman Road in broad daylight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are looking for members of two groups of people who fired shots at each other in the middle of the day along part of Kirkman Road.

The shooting happened just after noon Thursday on South Kirkman Road near Metrowest Boulevard and Metropolis Way.

Orlando police had part of South Kirkman Road roped off for hours as they investigated.

They said groups started shooting at each other in the road, and two people who were possibly involved were taken into custody.

It happened in a busy area with tons of traffic, apartment complexes and businesses.

Orlando police haven’t said what charges the two people taken into custody will face.