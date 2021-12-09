ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

2 taken into custody after groups shoot at each other along Kirkman Road in broad daylight

By Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0He5Zc_0dInPhXP00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are looking for members of two groups of people who fired shots at each other in the middle of the day along part of Kirkman Road.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The shooting happened just after noon Thursday on South Kirkman Road near Metrowest Boulevard and Metropolis Way.

Orlando police had part of South Kirkman Road roped off for hours as they investigated.

They said groups started shooting at each other in the road, and two people who were possibly involved were taken into custody.

It happened in a busy area with tons of traffic, apartment complexes and businesses.

Orlando police haven’t said what charges the two people taken into custody will face.

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

South Georgia man, 91, found dead under his tractor

MOULTRIE, Ga. — A 91-year-old South Georgia man died Tuesday after he became trapped under his tractor, authorities said. Colin White, of Norman Park, was identified by Colquitt County Coroner Veryln Brock, The Moultrie Observer reported. According to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and emergency personnel responded to...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Broad Daylight#Police
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
64K+
Followers
77K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy