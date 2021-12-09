ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Flight arrivals at McCarran airport delayed due to weather

By Ana Rodriguez
8 News Now
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of flights arriving at McCarran International Airport are experiencing delays of up to two and a half hours due to weather-related issues.

According to airport officials, a pacific storm coming through the west has been producing cloudy skies, winds, colder temperatures, and light showers and impacting flights. The following airlines are experiencing flight delays into McCarran:

  • Southwest
  • Allegiant
  • Delta
  • Frontier
  • United
  • American
  • Spirit

Most flight departures are on time.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

