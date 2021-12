ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s been years in the making, but a local labor policy is finally on the books for the Tompkins County Industrial Development Authority (TCIDA). The agency, which is responsible for the awarding of tax breaks and property tax abatements to projects that provide significant economic impact, has taken heat in recent years for the lack of a mandatory local labor component as part of agreements with businesses seeking their help. Local unions have long contended that builders and developers have brought in significant amounts of less expensive non-union labor, often from outside the region, leaving local union tradesmen out of jobs.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO