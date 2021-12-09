ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stock Futures Slightly Positive Ahead of Key Inflation Report

By Tanaya Macheel, CNBC
NBC New York
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock futures nudged higher Friday after investors pulled back from the market rebound earlier in the week and turned their focus to inflation data. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90 points, or 0.25%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.3%....

Motley Fool

If I Could Only Own 1 Stock for the Next 5 to 10 Years, This Would Be It

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. One of the hallmarks of a robust long-term...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Will U.S. REITs beat the S&P 500 next year?

Equity real-estate investment trusts in the U.S. may beat the S&P 500 index again next year, according to Wells Fargo & Co. The MSCI US REIT Index, which tracks equity REITs with a stake in properties that span the office, residential, retail, industrial, hotels and resorts landscape, has soared around 32% this year, according to FactSet data. That surpasses gains of about 25% for the S&P 500 so far in 2021, the data show.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US Fed will move quicker to face down inflation

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a more aggressive stance to quell the wave of price increases that has affected cars, housing, food and other goods in the United States and become a political liability for President Joe Biden. - Doves become hawks - Hoping to avoid negative political fallout, Biden's team and Fed officials -- who are independent from the White House -- for months have tried to reassure nervous consumers that the price jumps were mostly due to temporary knock-on effects of the pandemic, such as semiconductor shortages and shipping snafus.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 2.37% to $341.66 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 2.15% to 15,565.58 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.08% to 35,927.43. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $42.67 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Opinion: Fed finally steps up to fight high inflation after downplaying rising prices for months

The Federal Reserve has never forecast U.S. inflation to rise by more than 2.2% in the following year since the 2007-2009 Great Recession. Until now. The Fed on Wednesday lifted its forecast for U.S. inflation in 2022 to 2.6% from its prior estimate of 2.2%, a belated recognition that price pressures won’t dissipate as rapidly as senior officials once believed.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 2.21% to $283.28 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 2.15% to 15,565.58 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.08% to 35,927.43. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $214.21 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Is Another Market Bubble About to Burst? These Analysts Think So

The market is headed for an impending bubble burst, with “poor monetary and fiscal decisions since COVID-19” pushing it into shaky territory, a team lead by Barry Bannister, managing director and market strategist for Stifel Equity Research, said Monday. As reported by MarketWatch, Bannister's team predicts that the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) shed 0.15% to $294.58 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.63% to 4,709.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.08% to 35,927.43. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $1.83 short of its 52-week high ($296.41), which the company reached on December 14th.
STOCKS

