It's Okay To Sell

By Eric Reed
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago
In his space at Real Money, Timothy Collins has some advice for traders everywhere: You don’t always need to buy cheap stocks, and don’t need to be afraid to sell the overpriced ones.

“We're conditioned to buy,” Collins wrote recently on Real Money. “ Think about it. Every time the market dips, all we hear about is opportunities or this name is now undervalued or on sale. ‘Buy the dip’ isn't simply a catchy saying. ‘Buy the dip’ has been programmed into our brains since the first day we began trading.”

Collins noted that “Few, if any, people start off their trading or investing careers looking for a company to short. Nope. We're all thinking about what we're going to buy first. Heck, a few lucky folks were gifted stock from a relative. Mom and Dad bought me some Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report stock when I was a kid or something along those lines.”

This is certainly advice we’ve given often enough in this space. Buy when others sell, and sell when others buy, has almost become a mantra for us. It’s good advice to be sure, but Collins wants to make sure you remember that trading doesn’t have rules. Instead, you need to exercise judgment about the assets you hold and how to best manage them.

“This is what makes bearish markets or choppy markets so difficult,” Collins noted. “We're conditioned to buy, and we expect stocks to move higher. If they don't, anxiety hits us. A myriad of concerns floods our brain because the action is almost counterintuitive. We're pre-programmed to buy, and we expect to be rewarded for doing what we've been taught to do.”

On the other hand, “We are not programmed nor taught how to sell. Yes, not wanting to admit being wrong is a factor in holding bags (losing stocks), however, that is rooted in our programming. Stocks are opportunity. Stocks aren't supposed to go down.”

However, “they do. And it's okay. It's actually healthy for the long-term.”

