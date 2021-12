The National Women’s Soccer League has signed a multi-year deal with cryptocurrency brokerage Voyager Digital, one of the largest corporate sponsorships in league history. NWSL players will receive a portion of the deal directly in cryptocurrency. Each year Voyager will set aside part of its payments to NWSL—roughly 50%, according to someone familiar with the terms—to create a pool that will be evenly split by every player on an NWSL roster. Voyager will help educate the players on crypto, and they will be able to choose which currencies to receive their funds. The deal comes one month after the NWSL announced an...

