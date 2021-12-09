ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Miami schools chief named next superintendent in Los Angeles

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3st4Ya_0dInOK6v00

The Los Angeles Board of Education has chosen the longtime superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools to be the next superintendent of Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest in the nation, officials said Thursday.

The board announced the appointment of Alberto Carvalho after a unanimous vote Thursday, as Carvalho held a live news conference in Florida describing his career path as a story “that could only be told in America.”

An admired and experienced educator, Carvalho, 57, is credited with improving graduation rates and academic performance at Miami-Dade, the country’s fourth-largest K-12 public school district, during a long, stable tenure that started in 2008. Like many students in Los Angeles and Miami-Dade, both large, urban districts, Carvalho grew up in poverty. He came to the United States as an undocumented immigrant, he said. He moved first to New York City and then to Miami

“I am the poor kid from Portugal whose first job in this country was as a dishwasher, second job was as a day laborer,” Carvalho said. On his way to Thursday’s news conference, Carvalho said he drove through a Miami neighborhood where he had been homeless 30 years ago.

“My world changed when I became a teacher,” Carvalho said. “I still feel this journey is a fairytale."

Carvalho attended Broward Community College and graduated in 1990 from Barry University, a small Catholic school near Miami, with a biology degree. He became a high school science and math teacher before quickly moving up the administrative ranks, becoming a principal before moving to the district office where he was the district’s spokesman and an assistant superintendent before becoming superintendent in 2008.

He was named Superintendent of the Year in 2014 by the national superintendents association. In 2018, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio named him as education chancellor of the nation's largest school district, but Carvalho backed out of the deal the next day. He said Thursday that New York’s lure was that it was where he arrived in the United States, but it became apparent quickly that it did not have all the elements necessary for him to succeed. He did not elaborate.

Carvalho said Thursday he is proud of his time in Miami. He said when he took over as superintendent, the graduation rate was 58% and dozens of schools received D and F grades from the state. Nine inner-city schools were threatened by the state with closure. The district says its current graduation rate is 93% and has no D or F schools.

“Alberto Carvalho brings the deep experience we need as an educator and leader of a large urban district to manage L.A. Unified’s ongoing response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Board President Kelly Gonez said in a statement. “As the longtime Miami-Dade Superintendent, he established a clear record of positive student outcomes and has relentlessly worked towards greater equity for historically underserved communities. I know he will continue that focus in Los Angeles, and he is ready for the challenges and opportunities ahead of us.”

The school board said it had unanimously voted to select Carvalho as the next superintendent but still needed to finalize his contract, which would be voted on Dec. 14.

In Los Angeles, Carvalho succeeds Austin Beutner, who stepped down as superintendent in June at the end of his three-year contract, after steering the school system through the early stages of the pandemic and a full year of distance learning, while all schools were closed to in-person classes.

Since Beutner’s departure the district has been managed by Interim Superintendent Megan Reilly.

Carvalho arrives in Los Angeles at a critical moment, as the district that serves about 600,000 students finds itself flush with funding from state and federal COVID-19 relief money but still struggling with the impacts of the pandemic, including learning losses and declining enrollment.

Carvalho and several other Florida superintendents sparred this year with Gov. Ron DeSantis over their imposition of mask mandates to combat the state’s then-rapid spread of COVID-19. DeSantis, through his education commissioner, banned mandates, saying that should be left to parents. He cut funding to some districts that defied him.

But Carvalho and others refused to yield, saying masks protected students, teachers and staff. Carvalho dropped Miami-Dade’s mandate last month as the state’s infection rate dropped and a judge upheld DeSantis’ power to allow parents to decide for their students.

Mask mandates remain in effect in all California public schools, and Carvalho will be arriving in Los Angeles as the school district becomes one of the first in California to put a student vaccine mandate into effect in mid-January for all children 12 and older.

Carvalho said that when he arrives in Los Angeles, he plans to spend some time learning the district and its culture.

“Certainly, I will bring my personal philosophy but at the same time I will listen carefully to the culture, to the tradition, to the practices of Los Angeles," he said.

___

Spencer contributed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

Slight rise in COVID-19 infections, omicron variant concerns Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings

As COVID-19 infections crept up in November so did Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings’ concern over a new variant of the virus. He said he expected a post-Thanksgiving bump in new COVID-19 cases, calling it “predictable” as families gathered for holiday feasts and the White House lifted international travel bans for overseas tourists to begin visiting Central Florida’s attractions for the first ...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

‘Miami Will Always Have A Special Place In My Heart’: Alberto Carvalho Leaving Miami-Dade Schools To Become Next L.A. Superintendent

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is leaving South Florida to become the new superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, he announced Thursday afternoon. “I am blessed and happy to report that the Los Angeles Unified School System has offered me the position of superintendent,” he announced. “We are now going to enter a phase of contract negotiations.” Carvalho has led Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the fourth-largest K-12 public school system in the country, since 2008.  L.A. Unified is the second largest. “As I open my heart to LA, I’ll never close my heart to Miami,” said...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
The 74

4 Things to Know About Los Angeles Unified’s New Schools Chief

Alberto Carvalho, Miami-Dade’s long-time, charismatic and controversial schools chief, was selected Thursday by the Los Angeles Unified school board as its next superintendent. An advocate of school choice, nontraditional schools and known champion of undocumented student rights, Carvalho, 57, has run Miami’s schools for more than a decade.  Carvalho’s sometimes unusual reform tactics have been […]
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Alberto Carvalho leaving for Los Angeles schools' job

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has been selected to take the role of superintendent of schools for the Los Angeles Unified School District. He will be leaving behind the fourth largest school district to join the second largest school district. Since 2008, Carvalho has served as Miami-Dade’s superintendent,...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Schools Leader Emerges as Likely Candidate for Los Angeles Job

For the second time in three years, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is rumored to be leaving for a bigger job. The Los Angeles Times reports Carvalho has emerged as the likely candidate to become the next superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District. School board members would not...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Beutner
Person
Ron Desantis
kprl.com

Los Angeles Schools Vaccination 12.09.2021

Nearly 500 employees in the Los Angeles unified school district were fired this week for refusing to comply with a mandate that they get vaccinated against covid-19. Meanwhile, some 34,000 students have not yet been vaccinated as required. The school board voted 7-0 on Tuesday to terminate the employees. They...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS New York

New York Has 20 Confirmed Omicron Cases And Counting; New Policies Coming Friday, Gov. Hochul Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York has confirmed 20 cases of the Omicron variant and more are expected, Gov. Kathy Hochul said during her COVID update Thursday. The latest count showed 13 cases in New York City, three in Suffolk County and one in Westchester County. Three cases were found upstate. “At this point, we are prepared to say what we have is community spread. It is not coming from people who have traveled,” Hochul said. WATCH: Gov. Hochul Gives Update On COVID, Omicron Variant In New York The Omicron variant has been found in more than 25 states and nearly 60 countries,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mommypoppins.com

Los Angeles

This is the start of sledding season in Los Angeles—at the beach! So get ready to grab a sled and hit the sand. Sledding may involve getting cold and wet in other parts of the country, but that is so ... un-Californian. Sure, there are places near LA to go sledding on snow if that's your thing, but we're raising California kids, and that means beach sledding. Every winter a few Los Angeles area beaches get their annual sand berms, intended as protection against winter storms and violent surf. Or so they say. The real purpose is clearly to lay the groundwork for the ultimate SoCal winter sport: sand sledding. We've got the lowdown on when those sledding hills storm berms are going up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
seattlepi.com

Beata Murphy Named Program Director of KIIS-FM Los Angeles

IHeartmedia announced that Beata Murphy has been named program director for KIIS-FM in Los Angeles. Murphy’s promotion comes on the heels of former PD John Ivey’s promotion to president of CHR and programming strategy for iHeartmedia’s National Programming Group. Speaking of his successor — whose new duties will include overseeing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superintendents#K 12 School#School Districts#Catholic School#New York City#Broward Community College#Barry University
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting Jan. 3

The country is on high alert as the Omicron variant begins its rapid spread throughout the U.S.—all while the Delta surge continues to run rampant. With COVID far from contained, health officials are doing everything in their power to try to prevent outbreaks. For some, that's meant a return to mask mandates, and for others, stricter laws concerning what activities require proof of vaccination. As cities prepare for a spike in COVID cases, some are introducing new restrictions on unvaccinated residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dillard star Nyjalik Kelly signs with the Miami Hurricanes over Florida, FSU, Georgia

New Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal picked up his first major South Florida addition Wednesday. Dillard four-star defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly announced that he will sign with the Hurricanes at a signing ceremony at his school on the first day of the Early Signing Period. Kelly said Cristobal was the biggest reason he chose Miami over the other schools courting him, which included ...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Portugal
CBS New York

CDC: New York, New Jersey Have Highest Spread Of Omicron Variant In Nation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the two states with the highest spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant are New York and New Jersey. Fast-paced New York City is seeing a faster spread of the new Omicron variant, compared to the vast majority of the country, according to just-released CDC findings. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports, not just the city, but all of New York and New Jersey ramping up cases of the variant. The CDC says the Omicron variant is detected in 3% of samples on average nationwide, but for New York and New Jersey, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
buzzfeednews.com

Internal Investigators Told ICE To Stop Sending Immigrants To A Prison In Louisiana Because Of A Culture That Can Lead To Abuse

The Biden administration is detaining immigrants at a prison in rural Louisiana that’s been described by government investigators as having “a culture and conditions that can lead to abuse, mistreatment, and discrimination,” a BuzzFeed News investigation has found. The Department of Homeland Security’s Office for Civil Rights...
LOUISIANA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Prominent area eye surgeon dies at 53

Dr. David Shoemaker walked into work one day several years ago and saw his fellow eye surgeon at Center for Sight, Dr. Bill Lahners, with his arm in a sling and a cat-ate-the-canary kind of grin. Shoemaker braced himself for a classic Bill Lahners tale, and he got one: turns out his colleague busted up his arm riding a bull in the French Quarter of New Orleans over the weekend.
SARASOTA, FL
The Independent

The Independent

381K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy