NHL

Arizona Coyotes Avoid Eviction From Home Arena

By Abigail Gentrup
 6 days ago
Just months after the Arizona Coyotes unveiled a $1.7 billion plan for a new Tempe complex, the City of Glendale threatened to lock the team out of its current home — Gila River Arena — for failing to pay arena charges and delinquent tax bills. With more...

Arizona Coyotes Arena Situation: Where They Can Play Next Season

The Arizona Coyotes were told by the City of Glendale that their lease will expire after this season. While the team's management has stated that they are addressing the situation, nothing has been made public. The Coyotes plan on moving from Gila River Arena where they have been since 2003. The illustrious plan to move to Tempe in a $1.7 billion privately owned complex is still under consideration by the Tempe City Council. It will take some time, perhaps three-five years to complete the project. The Arizona Coyotes arena situation hangs in the balance.
Arizona Coyotes Arena Situation: Where They Can Play Next Season

