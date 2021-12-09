Report: Vikings Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook playing vs. Steelers, will see 'regular workload'

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook is back ahead of schedule.

Hours after it was reported Cook was "trending towards playing" in the "Thursday Night Football" game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted Cook is available for the prime-time clash and will be Minnesota's RB1:

In late November, a report claimed Cook would remain sidelined through at least Thursday's matchup because of a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum he allegedly suffered in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer somewhat poured cold water over that story, though, and Cook was back as a limited participant in practice this week.

Backup ball-carrier Alexander Mattison recorded 90 rushing yards and one touchdown on 22 carries against Detroit last week and seemingly will again take a back seat to Cook against Pittsburgh.

The Vikings are 5-7 but remain in the hunt for an NFC wild-card playoff berth.