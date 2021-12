WACO, Texas – UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in the murder of 22-year-old Robert Juarez. 39-year-old Anthony Chambers, of Waco, was charged with capital murder. The warrant was served on him at the Bell County Jail, where he is being held on unrelated charges. The second arrest was of 27-year-old Aleisha Hillard, of Waco, […]

WACO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO