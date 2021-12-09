Red Cross recognizes Collier County deputies for daring lawnmower rescue

FORT MYERS, Fla.– Months after saving a landscaper from nearly drowning in a lawnmower accident, three Collier County deputies received awards from the Red Cross for their heroic efforts.

Cpl. Pierre Richard Jean, Cpl. David Donzanti and Detective James Kleinheinz were awarded for rescuing a Collier County resident who was pinned underwater by an 800-pound tractor mower in May.

With their colleagues, Red Cross staff and board members in attendance, all three recipients were awarded the Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action.

“Since 1911, the Red Cross Lifesaving Awards have recognized those who, in an emergency, use their lifesaving skills and knowledge to save or sustain a life. The actions of these three Officers demonstrates the highest degree of concern of one human for another who is in distress,” said Jill Palmer, executive director, Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter, “The Red Cross has awarded over 1,585 individuals with lifesaving awards resulting in more than 775 lives saved. These officers are now among a very special group.”

In October, Celestino Pelacio, a 51-year-old landscaper in the Pelican Marsh community, got to meet and thank the deputies who rescued him.

On May 25, Cpl. Jean responded to a call for help after Pelacio got pinned underwater by his riding lawnmower tractor. Pelacio was riding in the Marsh Links subdivision when he approached an incline and tipped over into a pond off Ivy Pointe Court.

Cpl. Jean and two civilians were able to lift the lawnmower off of Pelacio, who was underwater for over ten minutes. The mission was not complete as Pelacio was unresponsive. Cpl. Jean, Cpl. Donzanti and Detective Kleinheinz were able to perform CPR and revive Pelacio.

The three deputies were also honored in October with Distinguished Public Service Awards for rescuing Celestino Pelacio.