ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Runnels County, TX

11 arrested after months-long drug investigation in Runnels County

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5nAC_0dInLeSi00

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A months-long investigation into drug activity in Runnels County has led to the arrest of eleven suspects involved.

Thursday afternoon, the Runnels County Sheriff’s Office released the results of their investigation, saying sealed indictments were issued to the following individuals Wednesday:

Gabriel Alfaro Jr – Man./Del. Controlled substance PG1<1g Bond set at $20,000.00
Freddy Brown – Man./Del. Controlled substance PG1<1g Bond set at $10,000.00
Shoni Ferguson – Man./Del. Controlled substance PG1<1g Bond set at $10,000.00
Mary Jones – Man./Del. Controlled substance PG3/4 <28g Bond set at $20,000.00
Tia Nicole Lopez – Man./Del. Controlled substance PG1<1g Bond set at $10,000.00
Tia Nicole Lopez – Man./Del. Controlled substance PG1<=200g<400g Bond set at $10,000.00
Michael Luna – Man./Del. Controlled substance PG1<1g Bond set at $10,000.00
Fidencia Q. Martinez – Man./Del. Controlled substance PG1<1g Bond set at $10,000.00
Daniel Sanchez – Man./Del. Controlled substance PG1<1g Bond set at $10,000.00Daniel Sanchez – Man./Del. Controlled substance PG1<1g Bond set at $10,000.00
Michael Liggins – Man./Del. Controlled substance PG1<1g Bond set at $10,000.00
Michael Liggins – Man./Del. Controlled substance PG1<1g Bond set at $10,000.00Shila Ann Drake – Man./Del. Controlled substance PG1<1g Bond set at $10,000.00
Sergio Rangel – Man./Del. Controlled substance PG1<1g Bond set at $10,000.00

Additional arrests are expected to come from this investigation, which was conducted with assistance from the Ballinger PD, Winters PD and Constable Pct. 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Sweetwater fugitive wanted for criminally negligent homicide arrested in Abilene

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Sweetwater man wanted for criminally negligent homicide has been arrested in Abilene. Sweetwater officials say Michael Franks, who was wanted by police for criminally negligent homicide and by the board of pardons and parole for possession of methamphetamine, was arrested Wednesday and taken to Taylor County Jail. Franks was arrested […]
SWEETWATER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Runnels County, TX
City
Ballinger, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Runnels County, TX
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

$500 to $1,000 cash rewards offered for wanted criminals in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.  Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:  Jeremy de Verteuil – Sexual Assault of a Child Ericha Elizabeth Sanchez – Aggravated Robbery Zachary Ray Owen – Aggravated Robbery Jeffrey Scott Segura – […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Fugitive leads law enforcement on high-speed chase from Abilene to Trent and back

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man is behind bars after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Abilene to Trent and back Wednesday afternoon. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says narcotics agents were conducting an investigation when they saw Heisman Benitez leaving a home on Lariat Trail where they suspect drug trafficking takes […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Ktab#The Ballinger Pd#Winters Pd#Constable Pct#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy