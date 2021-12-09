11 arrested after months-long drug investigation in Runnels County

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A months-long investigation into drug activity in Runnels County has led to the arrest of eleven suspects involved.

Thursday afternoon, the Runnels County Sheriff’s Office released the results of their investigation, saying sealed indictments were issued to the following individuals Wednesday:



Gabriel Alfaro Jr – Man./Del. Controlled substance PG1<1g Bond set at $20,000.00

Freddy Brown – Man./Del. Controlled substance PG1<1g Bond set at $10,000.00

Shoni Ferguson – Man./Del. Controlled substance PG1<1g Bond set at $10,000.00

Mary Jones – Man./Del. Controlled substance PG3/4 <28g Bond set at $20,000.00

Tia Nicole Lopez – Man./Del. Controlled substance PG1<1g Bond set at $10,000.00

Tia Nicole Lopez – Man./Del. Controlled substance PG1<=200g<400g Bond set at $10,000.00

Michael Luna – Man./Del. Controlled substance PG1<1g Bond set at $10,000.00

Fidencia Q. Martinez – Man./Del. Controlled substance PG1<1g Bond set at $10,000.00

Daniel Sanchez – Man./Del. Controlled substance PG1<1g Bond set at $10,000.00

Michael Liggins – Man./Del. Controlled substance PG1<1g Bond set at $10,000.00

Michael Liggins – Man./Del. Controlled substance PG1<1g Bond set at $10,000.00

Shila Ann Drake – Man./Del. Controlled substance PG1<1g Bond set at $10,000.00

Sergio Rangel – Man./Del. Controlled substance PG1<1g Bond set at $10,000.00



Additional arrests are expected to come from this investigation, which was conducted with assistance from the Ballinger PD, Winters PD and Constable Pct. 1.

