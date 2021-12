The photograph is the same as one that you have from years ago, I’m sure. Three of us stand together, arm in arm, in front of a stone ski-lodge fireplace — Sugar Mountain Ski Resort — and, good Lord, it’s 30 years ago. We’re wearing jeans and jackets because we’re not, and never have been, expensive-ski-clothes types. Laughable hairstyles that mark the moment as the ’90s and us as much younger. Chins up, smirks on, a bit lordly, but above all, we’re happy. We’re skiing, and from the looks of it, we’re done and stopping for a snap before the drive home. Unless I’m forgetting something, it is my last ski trip to this very day.

