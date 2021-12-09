ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

Newburgh neighbors set up over 200 inflatables

By Seth Austin
 6 days ago

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – What started as a prank four years ago with one inflatable has now turned into several neighbors taking part and over 200 inflatables.

The Claridge and Crowe Christmas Show is on the corner of Telephone and Bell roads in Newburgh. Joe Bird visited them on Thursday for his annual Jingle Bell Light Show . Each year, the two neighbors add more, even asking their neighbors if they can take over their property. All they ask is the neighbor to provide the electricity and they do the rest.

The two who put the event together say it takes a lot of work, but seeing all the cars stop by is all the reward they need. If the Claridge and Crowe Christmas Show Facebook page gets 1,000 likes by January, then next year they’ll build a float for a parade. You can find dates and times when the inflatables are on on their page.

