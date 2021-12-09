Lions' Bobby Price: Added to COVID-19 list

The Eagles placed Watkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. The team hasn't revealed whether Watkins was placed on the list due to a positive test for the virus or a close-contact situation. In the former case, Watkins -- if vaccinated -- would have a shot at receiving clearance for Sunday's game against Washington if he's asymptomatic for a 48-hour period and tests negative for the virus twice at least 24 hours apart. Prior to the Eagles' Week 14 bye, Watkins had suited up in each of the team's first 13 games, producing a 31-491-0 line on 46 targets.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO