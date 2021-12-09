Medworks virtual free clinic Dec. 11

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The new Terre Haute Veterans Affairs clinic, set to open on Monday, Dec. 20, is aiming to make healthcare more convenient to local veterans. On Monday, Dec. 6, members of the media were able to take a look inside the facility that has been two years in the making from renderings to reality. In December of 2019, we first reported about a large VA clinic coming to 12 acres on the east side of Terre Haute behind Walmart.

