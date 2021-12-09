Medworks virtual free clinic Dec. 11

The Vaccination Clinic will be open from 12:30 to 6 pm Friday, with a large turn-out anticipated. We strongly recommend you make an appointment. Appointments for the LVMC Vaccination Clinic on Friday, Dec. 3, may be made at myturn.ca.gov for those wishing to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, additional doses, or booster shots. The Vaccination Clinic will be open from 12:30 to 6 pm Friday, with a large turn-out anticipated. Because of the expected crowd, LVMC is strongly recommending appointments be made at myturn.ca.gov.
Comments / 0