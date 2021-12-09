ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC and FDA Expand COVID-19 Booster Recommendations to 16- and 17-year-olds

By KPCW
KPCW
KPCW
 6 days ago
Anyone 16 or older who received their Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago is eligible for a booster dose. At this time, only the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is...

KPCW

First case of omicron variant reported in Utah

The Utah Department of Health announced Friday afternoon that the omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 was identified for the first time in the state. Medical experts performing genetic sequencing at the Utah Public Health Laboratory discovered the variant in a sample from an older adult who lives in southwest Utah and recently returned from South Africa.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Park City, UT
KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

