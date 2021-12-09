Westport author, Knicks superfan releases memoir to benefit John Starks Foundation

A diehard Knicks fan from Westport turned all of his beloved memories and stories about his fandom in his new memoir, "Fred From Fresh Meadows."

Author Fred Cantor says that all royalties from the book go directly to the John Starks Foundation based in Stamford. Starks, a former point guard for the Knicks, started the nonprofit more than 25 years ago to help high school seniors in need pay for college.