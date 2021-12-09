ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Westport author, Knicks superfan releases memoir to benefit John Starks Foundation

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kt1gV_0dInK1ZD00

A diehard Knicks fan from Westport turned all of his beloved memories and stories about his fandom in his new memoir, "Fred From Fresh Meadows."

Author Fred Cantor says that all royalties from the book go directly to the John Starks Foundation based in Stamford. Starks, a former point guard for the Knicks, started the nonprofit more than 25 years ago to help high school seniors in need pay for college.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: Woman steals donations from Toys for Tots bin at Town Hall

A woman is facing theft charges for allegedly stealing donations from a Toys for Tots bin located inside Wayne Town Hall. Police say 40-year-old Rasha Elsayed, of Paterson, was in the Wayne Police Department lobby waiting to meet someone on Dec. 3. As Elsayed left the lobby, police say alert dispatchers noticed via security cameras that she was taking toys out of the Toys for Tots bin in the main corridor of Wayne Town Hall.
HALL, NY
floridanewswire.com

Journalist Elaine Alice Murphy is set to release her memoir, ‘In for Life’

BOSTON, Mass., Dec 02, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — This Jan., journalist Elaine Alice Murphy is set to release her memoir, “In for Life” (ISBN: 978-0578965659; Satuit Press), about her two-decade exploration of the wrongful murder conviction of her son’s classmate and friend, Sean K. Ellis. The high-profile Boston case gained international attention when it became the subject of the eight-part Netflix docuseries “Trial 4.”
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westport#Charity
milwaukeetimesnews.com

Local author releases first book

Samantha Wilson (left) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin has published her first novel, The Girl Who Was Abused, based on a true story. Ms. Wilson’s father, Roderick Wilson (right), who is a retired accounting instructor at MATC, is a loving supporter of his daughter’s work. The book is launching in March 2022; for more information about the book you can reach Samantha Wilson at: lilsamdestiny@gmail.com.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Author Writes Memoir ‘Don’t Marry An American’

If you sit down for a visit with Ben Kyriagis at his Plymouth home, you’ll learn he’s a strong believer in stories. “I believe stories are very important to us individually and very important to society. Stories make us who we are,” said Kyriagis. His belief in...
PLYMOUTH, MN
News 12

Police find remains believed to be man missing since 2013

Police have confirmed remains were found Thursday in Bridgeport. The remains were found in a crawl space at 1803 Noble Ave. under a detached garage, buried 5 feet underneath. They say they believe the remains belong to 24-year-old Aryndel Castro, who disappeared in 2013. Shawn Gibson, 24, was arrested Wednesday...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Society
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
News 12

Police: Woman chokes NYPD officers attempting to arrest son

A woman was arrested Wednesday night in Brooklyn for assaulting police officers trying to arrest her son, the NYPD says. Police say her 26-year-old son was allegedly stealing beer from a nearby deli around 11 p.m. The suspect ran into his home, and officers attempted to arrest the suspect. Swan Williams, 47, then reportedly put her hands on an officer and allegedly choked him.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

'It's destroying us.' Police search for 2 missing Manorville teens

Police are searching for two missing teens from Manorville. Police say Vincent Abolafia, 15, and his girlfriend, Kaileigh Catalano, 15, were last seen Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Ronkonkoma train station heading to Manhattan. The two Eastport-South Manor High School students may have been seen together in Times Square. “It’s...
MANORVILLE, NY
News 12

'This is not the Bronx Zoo.' Neighbors say man feeding pigeons has caused havoc for years

Neighbors in the Throgs Neck community say one resident has been feeding pigeons and creating havoc for over 15 years–causing hazardous conditions for many nearby. David Casciello says it’s a daily routine and that he’s been serving the animals for at least 15 years outside his home. "I do enjoy it, but I also do feel like an obligation you know as a human being,” said Casciello.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: Woman, man dead in apparent murder-suicide in Uniondale

Police say a woman and a man are dead in what they believe to be a murder-suicide in Uniondale. Sources tell News 12 that a 911 call was made at around 8 a.m. Wednesday. First Precinct officers responded to a call of shots fired on Laclede Avenue where they discovered a 28-year-old female in the street in front of a home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
UNIONDALE, NY
News 12

Police: Missing Manorville teens found unharmed in Manhattan

Two teens from Manorville who were reported missing on Dec. 9 have been found unharmed in Manhattan, Suffolk police say. No other details were released. Vincent Abolafia, 15, and his girlfriend, Kaileigh Catalano, 15, had last been seen Thursday at the Ronkonkoma train station heading to Manhattan. News 12 spoke...
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

News 12

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy