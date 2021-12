Last week our U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez made another push for paying off peoples' student loans. The idea comes up more and more and each time it does, it seems to gain more support. Of course, who wouldn't want any of their big debts paid off? Well, if I bought a Maserati and realized a year or two into it, that I couldn't afford it, I would love to have someone come along and pay it off.

