STORM WATCH: Severe thunderstorms, gusty winds possible this weekend in New Jersey

New Jersey is expected to see warmer temperatures by Saturday. But the break from the colder weather will be marred by periods of heavy rain and the possibility of a severe thunderstorm.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says this weekend’s temperatures could break records.

Thursday night will see overcast skies with overnight lows around 27 degrees.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

Friday will see cloudy skies early in the day, followed by partial clearing by the afternoon. Daytime highs will be around 44 degrees. Friday evening will see partly cloudy skies, followed by increasing clouds by night. Rain showers are expected to develop by the overnight hours. Overnight lows will be around 35 degrees.

Saturday is expected to see periods of heavy rain, with the potential for damaging winds by Saturday night. There is also the possibility of thunderstorms. Saturday is expected to see temperatures in the mid-60s. Curren says some areas of the state could even approach 70 degrees. The worst of the storms are expected to develop sometime around 9 p.m. Stong wind gusts could cause some damage. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Sunday will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s. Sunday night will be mainly clear, with a few clouds. Overnight lows will be around 28 degrees.