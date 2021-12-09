ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Snapchat threat makes its way through several Hudson Valley schools

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

A Snapchat threat is making its way through several Hudson Valley schools.

The threat of gun violence at an unspecified school has appeared in Cornwall and Monroe-Woodbury districts.

Administration says it's been investigated and deemed a hoax.

Parents gave News 12 a screengrab of the threat that they say was reported.

School officials say the post is being taken seriously and that increased security measures are in place a precaution.

