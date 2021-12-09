Police: Ventura man arrested for allegedly stabbing relative

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura police arrested a man involved in a stabbing on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Ventura police responded to reports of a disturbance on the 3700 block of Dean Drive.

Police arrived on scene and found a woman in her 20s suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Officers provided first aid and due to the severity of her wounds, she was transported by a patrol car to a local hospital.

Police then had a brief stand-off at the residence before the suspect came out and was arrested.

The suspect was identified as a 24-year-old Ventura man.

In their investigation, they found that the victim and suspect are relatives who got into an argument that resulted in the suspect stabbing the victim multiple times.

Family members then called 911.

He was arrested for resisting arrest and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say the victim is in stable condition in the hospital.

