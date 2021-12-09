ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Elliott expected to become Hoos’ new head football coach

By Joshua Kuhn, Dan Vasko
 6 days ago

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Tony Elliott is expected to become the new head football coach at the University of Virginia, reports CBS Sports citing multiple sources. He will replace Bronco Mendenhall who resigned last week after six seasons.

Elliott returned to the Oconee County Regional Airport Thursday afternoon following an interview with the University of Virginia for its head coach vacancy.

The Clemson Insider reported that upon arrival Elliott stated there was “no decision yet.” But when asked who’s decision it was, he told TCI that “it’s my decision.”

Flight tracking website Flight Aware says there is a 3:45 p.m. departure scheduled Friday from the Oconee County airport to Charlottesville expected to bring Elliott to his new employer. This after the school’s Board of Visitors approved a $10.3M transfer from the university’s endowment to the athletic department Friday to partially fund a new football facility.

Elliott has also interviewed for the head coach job at Duke University.

He flew to Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday for his first interview with the university president.

