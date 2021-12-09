ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

First case of Omicron coronavirus variant case detected in Virginia

WSLS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe omicron variant has reached Virginia. On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health announced the first case of the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant (B.1.1.529) has been found in Virginia. The case was identified in a sample from an adult Northwest Virginia resident who had no history of international travel; however,...

www.wsls.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Vaccines
State
Virginia State
news3lv.com

First case of Omicron reported in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District today confirmed the state’s first case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant. The Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory tested the specimen and is continuing to provide genome sequencing for positive COVID-19 cases to determine the presence of variants in the community.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 694 New Cases, 6 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 694 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths. Of the new cases, 417 are confirmed cases and 217 are probable. The six new deaths all happened in December. One person was in the 25-49 age group, one was in the 50-64 age group and four were 65 or older. There have been 9,708 total hospitalizations and 160,084 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,540. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
The Nevada Independent

Nevada reports first Omicron case in a fully vaccinated woman in her 20s

Nevada’s first case of the Omicron variant has been discovered in Clark County, Southern Nevada Health District officials reported Tuesday afternoon. The case was identified in a fully vaccinated woman in her mid-20s who had not received a booster dose of the vaccine. Health district officials said the specimen was tested by the Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory, which is sequencing positive cases in the community to detect additional cases of the variant.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Delta#Vdh#Commonwealth#State Health
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Vermont With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Independent

Biden considering seven-day quarantine for all travellers to the US

The United States government is considering a seven-day self-quarantine for everyone entering the country amid the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.The Joe Biden administration is also preparing stricter testing requirements for all travellers, including returning Americans, three federal officials told The Washington Post.The mandatory self-quarantine would be in place even for those with full vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test. People found violating the requirements might be subjected to fines and penalties.The self quarantine-related measures are not in that draft but could be added later, an official said.At present, vaccinated travellers are required to test three days...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy