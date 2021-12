This is quite possibly the easiest 20 bucks you'll ever make. Free dessert, anyone?. You may have heard that there's a cream cheese shortage happening, which is really inconvenient for the Christmas baking season! I know that at least 2 of my Mom's amazing cookie recipes call for cream cheese (ever try Tea Time Tassies or Snowballs? They're to die for). I know I would literally be lost without these cookies, and it would take a lot for my Mom not to make them, but Philadelphia Cream Cheese (seen here for sale at Walmart) is trying its best to dissuade people from baking with their product.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO