Family awaits O&R to approve electric in home, anticipating holiday season in a trailer

An Orange County family is saying "shame on you" to Orange & Rockland for allegedly taking months to approve their application for electric in their new home.

They say it is forcing them to spend the holidays in a travel-trailer.

Health care worker Amanda Rider says she and her family are unable to move into their Mount Hope home because of an ongoing application mix-up with the utility company.

Rider says she sold their home in Wappingers Falls in September and thought staying in a trailer would be temporary while her new home was built.

She says it passed an electrical inspection weeks ago but that the service has yet to be turned on.

A representative for Orange & Rockland says the home has not been ready for service and that it is working with the family and their construction team to get power on as soon as possible.