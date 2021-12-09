ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbury, NY

Nassau police take Westbury student on shopping spree for 'Shop with a Cop' event

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

Nassau's Finest took some deserving students on a major shopping spree in Westbury Thursday.

The fifth annual Shop with a Cop event pairs 50 students from the Westbury School District with officers to assist them with their holiday shopping at Walmart.

Students tell News 12 they're excited to shop for their families and officers say it's a rewarding way to build relationships with the community.

The Nassau Police Department Foundation donated $150 per student for this shopping spree.

