Being the Ricardos soars with behind-the-scenes drama of I Love Lucy

By Alex Bentley
CultureMap Houston
CultureMap Houston
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Finding the right marriage of elements to make something successful is never easy. That applies to everything from making a recipe to making a TV or movie production to actual marriage. People on the outside of a bond that works well often don’t know just how much work it takes to...

houston.culturemap.com

abc7ny.com

Vault: The death of 'I Love Lucy' star Desi Arnaz in 1986

This report on the death of Desi Arnaz, who had lung cancer, aired on Dec. 2, 1986, the day of his death. Lucie Arnaz, his daughter, says her father died in her arms, and urged people not to smoke. She says her dad was the "I" in "I Love Lucy."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Secretary Wanda Clark Describes Working With Star as a ‘Fairy Tale’

Imagine working as the secretary and personal assistant for 28 years to Lucille Ball. What would you call it? Well, Wanda Clark has an idea. Clark, who was that person that worked for Ball, talked about those years. Recently, she hopped on a Zoom call with comedian Amy Poehler as excitement has grown over the movie Being the Ricardos starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.
CELEBRITIES
WBUR

There's no love for Lucy in Aaron Sorkin's bafflingly bad biopic 'Being the Ricardos'

If you’ve been enjoying this season of TCM’s “The Plot Thickens” podcast as much as I have, you already know that the tempestuous marriage of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz offers more than enough material for a wild and wooly motion picture about the power dynamics between lovers and business partners in the process of revolutionizing television. “Being the Ricardos” is not that movie. Writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s bafflingly bad biopic is a cranky harangue of straw man arguments and fabricated nonsense, cramming years of incidents on the set of “I Love Lucy” into a single hectic work week, fronted by the wildly miscast Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.
MOVIES
extratv

Nicole Kidman on Her Lucille Ball Transformation for ‘Being the Ricardos’

Nicole Kidman hit the red carpet tonight at the “Being the Ricardos” premiere at Lincoln Center in NYC. “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with Nicole, who was solo, as she gushed over husband Keith Urban, saying, “He’s just very supportive. He’s in there going, ‘I believe you can do it, go for it. What do we need to do to support you?’ Which is a fantastic partner in life.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
Variety

David Arquette, Scott Foley Join ‘The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry’

David Arquette (“Scream,” “You Cannot Kill David Arquette”) and Scott Foley (“Scandal,” “The Big Leap”) are joining Kunal Nayyar, Lucy Hale and Christina Hendricks in the film “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry.” The charming and comical story of redemption, adapted by author Gabrielle Zevin from her own New York Times best-selling novel, begins shooting this month in the U.S. in Cape Cod. Hans Canosa is directing from Zevin’s novel, which has sold over five million copies and been translated into 38 languages. BCDF Pictures’ Claude Dal Farra and Brian Keady are producing alongside Kelsey Law, Canosa and Zevin. BCDF’s Brice...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Being the Ricardos Pays “Homage to the Era” of Golden Age TV

The golden age of television is echoed in Amazon’s Being the Ricardos, which follows Lucille Ball (played by Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) during one week of production on the iconic ’50s sitcom I Love Lucy. “We wanted to pay homage to the era,” says cinematographer Jeff Cronenweth — a two-time Oscar nominee for The Social Network and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo — of his early conversations with writer-director Aaron Sorkin. For production designer Jon Hutman, who won an Emmy for Sorkin’s political drama The West Wing, research also included stops at the Hollywood Heritage Museum in...
CALABASAS, CA
imdb.com

The Legal Drama You Didn't See Behind The Scenes Of Back To The Future

Over three decades after its release, "Back to the Future" remains one of the most beloved films ever made. Many look back fondly on the time-traveling adventures of Doc Brown and Marty McFly, including the cast and crew. However, that definitely isn't the case for one person in particular: Crispin Glover.
MOVIES
WPTV

What's not to love about 'Being the Ricardos?'

"I Love Lucy" premiered in 1951 with 180 episodes produced over six seasons. The comedy series about bandleader Ricky Ricardo and his trouble-finding wife Lucy became a ratings powerhouse in the early days of television and created techniques like multiple camera set-ups and live audiences that are still followed today. The show is simply a classic.
TV SERIES
IGN

Being the Ricardos Review

Being the Ricardos will debut in theaters on Dec. 10 and on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 21. Review by Siddhant Adlakha. A film about so many different things that it ends up about none of them, Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos is visually inert, and features an emotionally stifled performance from Nicole Kidman as the lively Lucille Ball. Javier Bardem brings energy to Desi Arnaz, but it isn't enough to pick the disjointed pieces up off the floor.
MOVIES
Seattle Times

‘Being the Ricardos’ review: With Nicole Kidman as the comedy icon, will you love this Lucy?

So, with Aaron Sorkin’s new film “Being the Ricardos,” let’s just start with the obvious: Nicole Kidman is a strange choice to play comedy icon Lucille Ball. She’s too tall, too old (during the time period in which the movie is set, Ball was about 40; Kidman is 54) and in her roles generally projects a whispery fragility that doesn’t seem to suit Ball in the slightest. (Was Debra Messing even considered?) But sometimes, miscasting can be very interesting, in the hands of an actor who knows what she’s doing — and Kidman is definitely that. Here, she creates a nuanced and believable version of Ball (and of “Lucy,” the character Ball played on her sitcom “I Love Lucy,” though we don’t see much of her), meticulously introducing us to a serious, thoughtful woman obsessed with the details of comedy, who understood what it meant to have power at a time when few women did.
MOVIES
mixonline.com

The Sound of ‘Being The Ricardos’

Writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s behind-the-scenes drama, Being The Ricardos, follows a tumultuous production week of the classic 1950s sitcom, ‘I Love Lucy,’ as Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) face a series of personal and professional crises. In this exclusive panel, Renee Tondelli, supervising sound editor, and Daniel Pemberton, composer, discuss their approaches to evoking the era with sound and music.
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Lucy, I’m Home! Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in BEING THE RICARDOS Opens This Friday at The Hi-Pointe Theatre in St. Louis

The Hi-Pointe Theater (1005 McCausland Ave in St. Louis), the best place in St. Louis to see movies! The Hi-Pointe has the best popcorn, the biggest screen, and a great beer selection! No reservations required at The Hi-Pointe. Just show up! Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in BEING THE RICARDOS opens this Friday December 10th at The Hi-Pointe. The Hi-Pointe’s site can be found HERE.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Slate

Aaron Sorkin’s I Love Lucy Biopic Is Preposterous, Witty, and … Feminist?

There are few places the writer-director Aaron Sorkin understands better than the set, writer’s room, and production offices of a weekly television series. He has written many such shows himself, at least three of them explicitly about the process of creating TV. In the witty and swift-moving biopic Being the Ricardos (in theaters on Friday and streaming on Prime Video starting Dec. 21), Sorkin puts some of this insider knowledge to work in exploring the politics—global, sexual, and professional—behind the scenes of the smash 1950s sitcom I Love Lucy.
MOVIES
